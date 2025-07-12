Best THC Gummies Ranked: Balanced Highs, Unique Flavors, and Stylish Brands

Of the many forms of cannabis edibles, gummies have probably taken off the most, offering a chewy and discreet way to get baked. It’s impressive how much potency they can pack into these fruity treats, and every high is different.
I’ve tried gummy after gummy this month, and selected the ones I couldn’t get enough of. One is my new go-to for watching movies, and another is a frisky treat for adult time. These all made the list because of the high they offer, the taste and texture of the gummies, and the brand’s appeal.
Do they give you the giggles or the munchies? Is the taste sugary or hempy? Is the brand elegant or obnoxious? I’ll get into it all. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill you can now buy the THC gummies below in most states (many even where cannabis is not legal recreationally).
Best Cannabis Gummies Cheatsheet
- Best Budget Cannabis Gummies: Diet Smoke Cherry Lime THC Gummies
- Best Cannabis Gummies for Dose Options: SOUL Out of Office Blood Orange Gummies
- Best Cannabis Gummy Flavors: Summit THC Gummies
- Best Cannabis Gummies for a Classic High: Mood THC Peach Rings
- Best Cannabis Gummies for Sleep: Vena No Worries Extra Strength Relief Gummies
- Best Cannabis Gummies for Anxiety: CBDistillery ahhh+ THC & CBD Enhanced Relief Gummies
- Best Extra Strength Cannabis Gummies: Koi Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies
- Best Cannabis Gummies for Sex: Secret Nature Dr. Endo Strawberry Rhubarb Gummy
Best Budget Pick: Diet Smoke Cherry Lime THC Gummies
The Diet Smoke THC Cherry Lime Gummies get you way more bang for your buck. They’re the best Delta-9 gummies budget pick, costing almost 50% less per gummy than most of the others!
The CBD-free gummies offer a familiar high, which is a mix of classic sensations with a social, sativa-like high. You might get a little munchy, giggly, hazy, and tingly. It’s multi-faceted, ideal for people who want to hit every note. With 10mg Delta-9 THC, they’re a relatively high dose.
The sweet flavor is rich, and while I prefer a milder taste, the sugary flavor is nostalgic and great for those with a sweet tooth. The Cherry Lime flavor tastes like a Cherry Icee, and I’ve already reviewed these as the perfect movie theater snack.
Diet Smoke’s brand is contemporary and clever, from the name to the artistic designs. They use unexpected colors for this packaging, like the smoke grey, which stands out by being subtle. The whole vibe is fresh without being loud.
Best for Dose options: SOUL Out of Office Blood Orange Gummies
The SOUL Out of Office Blood Orange Gummies contain 45mg CBD and 10mg THC, which is a beautiful ratio for an easygoing but noticeable and silly high. For beginners, the 10mg THC may be overdoing it. It’s not a ridiculous dose, but it’s high. For any moderate to heavy cannabis users, this is perfect for a mild and comfortable experience.
I said it before, and I’ll say it again, “These gummies have an exceptional flavor, rivaling the first sip of a can of Sunkist.” They’re extra chewy, so I get to enjoy the citrusy flavor for longer. Fat sugar crystals bring another layer of texture that elevates it. That extra chewiness also makes the gummies somewhat gooey. I keep mine in the fridge, making them even chewier and ensuring they don’t stick to one another.
Another reason SOUL made my list is because of the retro, sunny packaging. With a groovy 70s-style aesthetic, pretty sunset container, and raindrop-shaped gummies, the vibe is thoughtful and inviting. Feel free to send me a T-shirt.
Best Flavors: Summit Delta-9 THC Gummies
These gummies are all THC and no CBD. Summit Delta-9 THC Gummies made the cut because of the fabulous flavors. The high from these is straightforward, and I mean that positively.
It doesn’t lean hard into any one side effect, but creates a funny, energized, and fuzzy high that balances the experience well. Despite not having CBD, they’re mellow and effortless to enjoy.
Each gummy ring contains 15mg Delta-9 THC, but the recommended serving size is half a gummy. A 7.5 mg THC dose will still be strong if you have low to no tolerance. I find the 15mg whole gummy to be a phenomenal way to get an elevated high.
Summit shines in taste and texture. This bag comes with a mix of sour Apple, sweet Peach, and juicy Strawberry, the last of which was my favorite.
Since the first time I tried these, I’ve been obsessed with the flavors, stating, “The taste of these gummies is a problem. They’re too good. They’re the kind of gummy you want to munch on, so once you’re high, it’s hard not to eat more.”
Summit’s aesthetic is simple. It’s colorful and eye-catching, but still understated. While the bag might be unassuming, the gummies are enticing. Each flavor has a two-tone look, and they’re all chewy rings, which makes them fun to eat.
Best Gummies for a Classic High: Mood THC Peach Rings
These goodies can bring on the giggles or flood you with the munchies, delivering all the classic symptoms of a good high. They’re plush, nostalgic peach rings, but enhanced with a modern THC formula. Mood’s Delta-9 THC Peach Rings deliver exactly that chewy sugar-coated gummy that tastes like your childhood candy stash, but with a subtle hempy twang hidden in the aftertaste.
These deliver that cozy and silly high that’s easy to love. The magic lies in the blend: 20mg Delta-9 THC paired with 25mg Delta-8 THC, 15mg Delta-10 THC, and a potent 1mg of THCP. It’s like the ultimate THC buffet, layering a body-softening warmth with a fuzzy, happy head high and just a hint of the giggles.
This high doesn’t hit like a jackhammer. Instead, it eases you in gently, building until you’re floating in that familiar glow. And it stays, so you’ll feel it stretch for a solid few hours before tapering off.
If you’re chasing that classic, comfy gummy high, Mood’s Peach Rings might just be the one. While they use modern THC variants that we’re all still getting used to, they create the high that you’ve always known. Just beware: one full gummy is not for beginners. These are stronger than your average THC chew, so I’m considering them a gummy for the more “comfortable” or “advanced” user who knows all about the classic high I’m referring to.
Best for Sleep: Vena No Worries Extra Strength Relief Gummies
The Vena No Worries Extra Strength Relief Gummies are heavy on the CBD and have a mysterious, hempy flavor. These are sleepy, even though they don’t have as much CBD as other gummies. There are countless factors that influence the experience, especially with full-spectrum formulas like these. Terpenes and other cannabinoids all play an intricate role, which can amp up the sleepy vibe of certain cannabinoids.
Now, there’s nothing wrong with a sleepy high. These deliver extra strength relief and melt away worries, along with luring you into a cozy snooze. Whether I took them before bed or at noon, they had me bleary-eyed and yawning. Per my last review, “So to summarize, I checked the vibe, and it’s zzzzz.”
The “multi-flavored” label doesn’t give us much information, but they tasted a bit like pear. They also have an undercurrent of hemp. Overall, tasty, chewy, and sophisticated. Vena’s brand is geared toward women, using an ombre pinky-orange design and holistic, healthy vibe.
Best for Anxiety: CBDistillery ahhh+ THC and CBD Enhanced Relief Gummies
The CBDistillery ahhh+ THC and CBD Enhanced Relief Gummies are 1:15 THC to CBD – with 5mg THC and 75mg CBD.
These deliver a hazy, slow-paced high without making you sleepy. They also give me major munchies, which I don’t expect from CBD-heavy formulas. Maybe I felt a little lost while making dinner, but overall, I was totally at peace — even if my mac and cheese took 1.5 hours to make.
While CBD isn’t psychoactive, it helps the 5mg THC lift my head into the clouds. It means that this gentle high is smooth, making it great for beginners who want a strong but safe sensation.
These Mixed Berry gummies have a potent hemp aftertaste. It doesn’t bother me, especially accompanied by the mystery berry flavor.
The brand aesthetic here is straightforward and mature, with medical-leaning packaging. They seem to put more effort into the product itself! As I put it the first time I tried these, “It’s clean, simple, and easy to digest.”
Best Extra Strength: Koi Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies
The Koi Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies are one of my favorite Delta-9 gummies because of the 1:1 THC to CBD ratio and hilarious high. I’m a professional, so I have a high tolerance. That’s not to say I’m immune to THC. The 25mg dose of CBD and THC was beautifully potent and balanced. Probably too strong for newbies, but great for experienced users.
Full-body relaxation paired with a classic case of the giggles — something I never tire of. I stand by my initial review: “I’m going to dub these the perfect gummies for watching a good movie.”
You’ll be too comfortable to want to go anywhere. And you’ll be in such a funny mood that any movie that isn’t Sophie’s Choice will have you being goofy. Again, 10/10 high.
The flavor is the ever-mysterious blue raspberry, an imaginary fruit. It tastes like cotton candy and blueberry, which is delicious, but simply not as mouthwatering as a Sunkist. The XL gummy size makes for a full-mouth bite, but could be a little chewier.
Lastly, Koi’s aesthetic is lovely, reminding me of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with wispy dragon graphics and a blue-green ombre. Definitely not a bottle I’m mad to look at.
Best for Sex: Secret Nature Dr. Endo Strawberry Rhubarb Gummies
The Secret Nature Dr. Endo Strawberry Rhubarb Gummies deliver an exceptional high. The recipe here is 20mg D-9 THC, 10mg CBG, and 2.5mg CBDa. The CBG and CBDa have calming benefits, but they’re not the CBD I know and love. Nevertheless, the high is a dream — one of the strongest, tingliest body highs I’ve experienced. They also have a happy and lighthearted head feel, easily making them one of the best Delta-9 gummies around.
When I first reviewed them, I wrote, “the body high is the headline here. I don’t suffer from any sort of chronic pain, but I imagine these would be a wonderful option for those looking to ease discomfort.” Again, I cannot claim to know what it’s like to live with chronic pain. But the bubbly, warm body high from these is quite soothing.
The strawberry flavor is recognizable, but subtle, and the overall sweetness is reserved for what I’ll call a mature gummy. They’re much firm, but not tough.
As far as the brand, the vibe is cute and casual. These are a departure from other Secret Nature products, which are elegant and somewhat medical. The pink-purple ombre and punchy lettering is laidback but not lazy.
