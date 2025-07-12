Best THC Gummies Ranked: Balanced Highs, Unique Flavors, and Stylish Brands

Of the many forms of cannabis edibles, gummies have probably taken off the most, offering a chewy and discreet way to get baked. It’s impressive how much potency they can pack into these fruity treats, and every high is different.

I’ve tried gummy after gummy this month, and selected the ones I couldn’t get enough of. One is my new go-to for watching movies, and another is a frisky treat for adult time. These all made the list because of the high they offer, the taste and texture of the gummies, and the brand’s appeal.

Do they give you the giggles or the munchies? Is the taste sugary or hempy? Is the brand elegant or obnoxious? I’ll get into it all. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill you can now buy the THC gummies below in most states (many even where cannabis is not legal recreationally).

Best Cannabis Gummies Cheatsheet

Best Budget Pick: Diet Smoke Cherry Lime THC Gummies Courtesy of author

The SOUL Out of Office Blood Orange Gummies contain 45mg CBD and 10mg THC, which is a beautiful ratio for an easygoing but noticeable and silly high. For beginners, the 10mg THC may be overdoing it. It’s not a ridiculous dose, but it’s high. For any moderate to heavy cannabis users, this is perfect for a mild and comfortable experience.

I said it before, and I’ll say it again, “These gummies have an exceptional flavor, rivaling the first sip of a can of Sunkist.” They’re extra chewy, so I get to enjoy the citrusy flavor for longer. Fat sugar crystals bring another layer of texture that elevates it. That extra chewiness also makes the gummies somewhat gooey. I keep mine in the fridge, making them even chewier and ensuring they don’t stick to one another.

Another reason SOUL made my list is because of the retro, sunny packaging. With a groovy 70s-style aesthetic, pretty sunset container, and raindrop-shaped gummies, the vibe is thoughtful and inviting. Feel free to send me a T-shirt.

The Koi Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies are one of my favorite Delta-9 gummies because of the 1:1 THC to CBD ratio and hilarious high. I’m a professional, so I have a high tolerance. That’s not to say I’m immune to THC. The 25mg dose of CBD and THC was beautifully potent and balanced. Probably too strong for newbies, but great for experienced users.

Full-body relaxation paired with a classic case of the giggles — something I never tire of. I stand by my initial review: “I’m going to dub these the perfect gummies for watching a good movie.”

You’ll be too comfortable to want to go anywhere. And you’ll be in such a funny mood that any movie that isn’t Sophie’s Choice will have you being goofy. Again, 10/10 high.

The flavor is the ever-mysterious blue raspberry, an imaginary fruit. It tastes like cotton candy and blueberry, which is delicious, but simply not as mouthwatering as a Sunkist. The XL gummy size makes for a full-mouth bite, but could be a little chewier.

Lastly, Koi’s aesthetic is lovely, reminding me of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with wispy dragon graphics and a blue-green ombre. Definitely not a bottle I’m mad to look at.

Best for Sex: Secret Nature Dr. Endo Strawberry Rhubarb Gummies Courtesy of author

The Secret Nature Dr. Endo Strawberry Rhubarb Gummies deliver an exceptional high. The recipe here is 20mg D-9 THC, 10mg CBG, and 2.5mg CBDa. The CBG and CBDa have calming benefits, but they’re not the CBD I know and love. Nevertheless, the high is a dream — one of the strongest, tingliest body highs I’ve experienced. They also have a happy and lighthearted head feel, easily making them one of the best Delta-9 gummies around.

When I first reviewed them, I wrote, “the body high is the headline here. I don’t suffer from any sort of chronic pain, but I imagine these would be a wonderful option for those looking to ease discomfort.” Again, I cannot claim to know what it’s like to live with chronic pain. But the bubbly, warm body high from these is quite soothing.

The strawberry flavor is recognizable, but subtle, and the overall sweetness is reserved for what I’ll call a mature gummy. They’re much firm, but not tough.

As far as the brand, the vibe is cute and casual. These are a departure from other Secret Nature products, which are elegant and somewhat medical. The pink-purple ombre and punchy lettering is laidback but not lazy.

Looking for other ways to get baked? Check out our other guides: