Watch RESET, Our New TV Show About Video Games

It’s safe to say that video games are now an essential part of our culture. Globally it’s already dwarfing other classic entertainment industries, pulling in more money than the global box office and music industry combined. Even the U.S. military, by far the most powerful war-machine in human history, uses video games to recruit the next generation of soldiers. But beyond the staggering amounts of money and suspect recruiting, the real culture of video games has to do with the fans. From growing grassroots fighting scenes in low income neighborhoods spawning multi-million dollar tournaments, to people learning to 3D model in order to counteract the implicit biases of racism in their favorite game by modding it, the world of video games is complex, diverse, and still growing. On the show today is VICE News Correspondent Dexter Thomas who is hosting the new VICEtv series RESET: The Unauthorized Guide to Video Games. Alongside industry experts and the crew from Waypoint Radio, they explore every nook and cranny of video game culture they can find, from the struggle to preserve video game history to the ways BIPOC players have to carve their own space when game companies fail them.