Big Boi’s Atlanta: ‘We’ll Fuck You Up’

It’s not every day that you run into a legend while you’re putting together a guide to the city he’s famously from. So when we ran into Big Boi (Outkast, Big Grams) at SXSW this year, we naturally asked him a few questions about Atlanta, the city he calls home. He had great recommendations for where to eat, drink, and the things you simply gotta do if ever you’re in ATL. Step inside Big Boi’s Atlanta.

What Atlanta neighborhood do you live in?

A neighborhood I lived in in Atlanta is East Point. Some of my favorite go-to spots around that area has to be Spondivits. It is a nice seafood spot right by the airport with some of the best steamed garlic lobster tails in the city.



What should all the visitors in Atlanta know before they come to town?

The traffic has gotten bad like LA and New York. It wasn’t like that five years ago. Nobody knows how to fucking carpool, everyone wants to drive their own cars. So that’s one thing you should know. It’s fucked up now!



What are some of your favorite spots in the city for shopping?

Absolutely Walter’s. That’s where you can get some of the fly vintage velour shirts and sweatsuits. All the fly sneakers. I also have a lot of friends at Gucci and Louis Vuitton. But I buy a lot of stuff online. My wife buys all my clothes. I try to stay fresh.

You have one night out in Atlanta to get a drink. Where are you headed?

You have to go to the legendary Magic City, because they are poppin’ pussy and shaking titties in there and you will have a night you’ll never forget. Just ask Phantogram. They have been turned out like a two dollar hooker, c’mon.

The next morning you wake up with a massive hangover, where are you going to refuel?

I’d suggest Thumbs Up Diner on Marietta Street. It’s right down the street from Stankonia Studios. Very convenient. They have some of the best French toast in the city and their egg white omelette is scrumptious.



What do you love about Atlanta?

I love the people, the music, and now the movie industry is great down there. One good thing about Atlanta that I miss when I leave is, it’s a big city life, but you can go out of the city and we have a lot of trees and grass. We love trees. Oxygen.

Any message to folks visiting Atlanta?

One thing I’ll say to outsiders coming to Atlanta is don’t fuck the city up. Or we’ll fuck you up.

