Bills Kicker Dan Carpenter Misses Extra Point, Hits Himself in Face With Helmet

The Bills are up 13-0 on the New York Jets today in Buffalo, but it could have been 14-0 but for Dan Carpenter’s missed extra point. The wind is swirling at the Ralph today—the Jets just missed a field goal—but Carpenter was still upset with himself for leaving a point on the field.

When he returned back to the sideline he let his anger get the better of him and slammed his helmet into the ground in disgust. Unfortunately for his face, it bounced right back up and smacked him in the mouth. Just watch as his face gets smushed up and his hair recoils from the blow; slow motion and high definition were made for things like this. Carpenter, for his part, plays it off perfectly. What helmet? I didn’t feel anything.

Videos by VICE

[CBS]