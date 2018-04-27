‘Bitcoin Yoga’ Sounds Like the Least Relaxing Thing Ever

Cryptocurrencies are not for the faint of heart. Their wild price swings and massive multi-million dollar hacks have rightfully earned them a reputation as the Wild West of finance. It is not uncommon to see the numbers for suicide hotlines posted to cryptocurrency message boards. Yoga, on the other hand, is a spiritual practice that combines physical exercise and meditation, and is, by all accounts, quite relaxing.

While cryptocurrencies and yoga may seem antithetical, the Kali Psychedelic Bookstore and Cafe in Berlin disagrees. Tonight, the cafe was scheduled to host a Bitcoin Yoga evening during which attendees would practice a form of slow, seated yoga called asana while “listening to a series of short talks about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.”

“Between poses, self-appointed ‘experts’ will be on hand to answer your questions about cryptocurrencies,” according to the event’s Meetup page.

I reached out to the Kali cafe’s owners to learn more about the event, but they told me it was canceled due to lack of ideas about what to talk about.

“We changed something in our plans, as we need more ideas for this event,” a bookstore rep told me in an email, saying that instead they changed the event to talk about a potent psychedelic drug instead. “Therefore we have an event about 5-Meo-DMT tonight.”

Given that most yoga is practiced in silence or with some relaxing music, it is not that surprising that lectures about the blockchain and finance ended up not coming together quite as Kali expected.

Nevertheless, the bookstore is still bullish on cryptocurrencies and told me it accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Steem for payments.

Even though the Kali cafe needs some more time to brainstorm ideas for a Bitcoin yoga night, the upshot is that will give them some time to order some relaxing sandalwood ‘crypto candles’ for the event.