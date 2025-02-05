Blind Man Buys Gun to Prove a Point About Lenient Gun Laws in US Town

Indiana’s Terry Sutherland bought himself a gun to make a political point about the state’s gun laws and lax regulatory processes. His point? They’ll let anyone buy a gun.

Sutherland is living proof because he’s blind and never at any point in the process did anyone question, let alone test, his ability to safely use a firearm. He makes clear that he is a supporter of the Second Amendment and is not opposed to gun ownership. He’s just a rational person living in an irrational world.

Videos by VICE

He believes people should have to pass some kind of competency test at a shooting range before being allowed to carry a machine designed to kill with the ruthless efficiency of modern engineering. If a blind man like him can’t even see the target he’s aiming for, maybe that person shouldn’t own a gun. Seems simple and reasonable. And yet.

Blind Man Purchases Gun To Prove A Point About Lenient Gun Laws

A major hurdle in Sutherland’s symbolic crusade is the state of Indiana’s rather extreme views on gun ownership. In 2022, the state instituted constitutional carry gun laws that allow anyone over the age of 18 to carry a gun without a permit.

A key part of Sutherland’s argument in favor of common sense gun laws is the paradox of needing to pass a driver’s test to drive a car but not meeting the past test to own a machine designed specifically to extinguish life.

He says he sent countless letters to state representatives and hasn’t received a single response yet.