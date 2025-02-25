Bloober Team and Konami Team Up Again for a New Mystery Project after ‘Silent Hill 2’s Success

When the Silent Hill 2 Remake was announced, fans were skeptical whether Bloober Team could honor the beloved franchise successfully. Early looks at the game had many players worried, wondering if Bloober Team would miss the mark and fail to capture its original atmosphere and pacing. Silent Hill 2 Remake would see critical success on release, however, earning an 86/100 rating on Metacritic and an 88/100 on OpenCritic. It would also take home multiple awards, including Game of the Year 2024 from IGN Japan, along with multiple nominations in various categories.

Following the success of Silent Hill 2, Konami and Bloober Team have announced the signing of a new agreement for a mystery project based on another original Konami IP. A Bloober Team blog post today reveals:

“Bloober Team, the Polish masters of horror, and the Japanese giant Konami Digital Entertainment (KONAMI) are continuing their partnership, announcing the signing of a new agreement for a joint project. Following the massive success of the remake of one of the most highly anticipated psychological horror games—SILENT HILL 2—the developers are now focusing on a new game based on KONAMI’s IP. “

Details about the collaboration remain limited. Bloober Team only disclosed that the project will be exciting for fans of Konami games.

“Our collaboration with KONAMI has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of SILENT HILL 2 speaks for itself. By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together. Of course, we can’t reveal too many details at this time. But, we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can’t wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right,” says Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno.

While the Konami IP in question remains a mystery, we can deduce what it probably won’t be, at least. We know that Konami is already working on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. So, it’s unlikely to be another Metal Gear Solid game. We also can’t rule out another Silent Hill game. Bloober Team’s expertise with atmospheric horror lends credence to a possible Silent Hill 3 remake.

As for what I’m hoping for? You already know — it ain’t Silent Hill. It’s gotta be Castlevania, baby. After politely asking Konami for a new Castlevania game? I’m confident they saw my article and agreed to grant me my wish. It makes sense. I mean, Castlevania is certainly atmospheric. It’s horror-adjacent, and we’ve seen it work in a 3D action game setting with the Lords of Shadow series. It’s been over 10 years since we’ve seen a new entry in the iconic franchise, and I think it’s time. Time will tell, but my fingers are crossed for the Belmonts’ return.