‘Silent Hill 2 Remake’ Helped Konami Reach Record High Quarterly Profits, Now Can We Get a New ‘Castlevania’, Please?

It’s been a successful year for Konami. In fact, one of its most successful, as shown by its third-quarter financial results. Citing Silent Hill 2 Remake as a highlighted factor for its success, the company shows record-high quarterly profits for the 2025 fiscal year. A massive success for the Japanese corporation. And even more for Bloober Team, the studio behind one of 2024’s best games. With that said, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on the way? I think you know what to do, Konami. It’s time to bring back Castlevania.

‘Silent Hill 2 Remake’ proves that fans yearn for Konami classics

From Automaton, “Net sales for Konami’s Digital Entertainment sector during the nine-month-period totaled 228,882 million yen (up 32% year-on-year). While operating profit amounted to 80,817 million yen (up 44.6% year-on-year).” This, undoubtedly, is due in part to the success of Silent Hill 2 Remake, boasting two million sales as of January 2025. Of course, Konami has also been killin’ it in the Japanese arcade scene for years, recently releasing Minecraft Dungeons Arcade and Monster Retsuden Orecabattle 2.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Konami

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of the iconic Metal Gear Solid 3, is scheduled to release sometime in 2025. Coupled with the critical acclaim of Silent Hill 2 Remake, it’s clear Konami knows there’s a lot of love for its classic franchises. But, while we’ve had spin-offs, a television series, and plenty of remasters in recent years, one franchise seems to have been left in the dark.

konami’s best deserves its time to shine again

Castlevania, one of the best IPs ever (sorry, that’s a fact), hasn’t had a proper entry in over 10 years. The last two games, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Lords of Shadow 2, are the last we’ve seen of the Belmont crew and the latest mainline games in the vampire-slaying saga.

Screenshot: Konami

The Castlevania Dominus Collection, released in August 2024, brought us more remasters and a debut of the 1987 Haunted Castle arcade game. But still, it’s nothing technically ‘new’ to the Castlevania franchise. Konami, it’s time. You see how people eat up your remakes, and you’re sitting on a bloodstained goldmine.

Bloober Team has shown they can handle a classic with love and dedication. Can you imagine them at the helm of a Super Castlevania IV remake? I can only dream. I’d even settle for a Symphony of the Night remake. Though, I don’t really think it needs one (SotN is perfect as is, no notes). Hell, shake hands with Kojima! Let’s get an acid trip sequel to Simon’s Quest. I don’t know, something. Those iron whips must be rusting over, and I’m sure Dracula can use a stretch outside that coffin.