Blueberry Grunt Recipe

Servings: generously serves 9

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 ⅔ cups cake flour, divided

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 sticks (½ pound|227 grams) unsalted butter

2 cups turbinado sugar

4 large eggs

1 cup|237 ml whole milk

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

1 quart blueberries

Directions

Heat the oven to 350ºF (175ºC). Lightly butter and flour a 9-by-13-inch pan. In a large bowl, sift together 2 ⅓ cups of the cake flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. Beat butter and sugar together with an electric mixer at medium speed until they are light and creamed. Reduce the speed to low, then add the eggs, one at a time, being sure that each egg is fully incorporated before adding the next. Add the dry ingredients in thirds, alternating with ⅓ cup of the milk. Add vanilla. Finally, toss the blueberries with the reserved ⅓ cup of flour and fold them into the cake mixture. Bake for 50 minutes, rotating after 25 minutes, until a tester comes out clean and the cake springs back slightly when gently touched. Most of the blueberries will sink to the bottom of the pan as the cake cooks.

Text/photo excerpted from BREAKFAST: Recipes to Wake Up For © 2015 by George Weld and Evan Hanczor. Reproduced by permission of Rizzoli New York. All rights reserved.

