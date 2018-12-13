Body Found in Mexico Believed to Be Missing Quebec Woman

A body found in Mexico is believed to be that of a Quebec woman who has been missing for over a week.

Christine St-Onge was staying at a hotel in the Mexican city of San José del Cabo

with her partner when she went missing on December 4. A joint investigation between Canadian and Mexican law enforcement was sparked when the man she was travelling with returned home a day early and died by suicide.

Now, almost a week later, Mexican authorities say they found a body near the hotel she had been staying at and believe it is that of the 41-year-old Laval woman. The Montreal Gazette reports that Sgt. Claude Denis, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, says further testing on the remains will need to be done to conclusively prove the body is St-Onge.

The Mexican news outlet BCS Noticias reports that Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, the attorney general of Baja California, held a press conference on Wednesday in which he said the Canadian women’s death was a result of traumatic head injury. The attorney general said that the incident resulting in the death of St-Onge began in the couple’s hotel room and her body was moved afterwards. Daniel De la Rosa said the hotel room had trace amounts of blood on it and showed signs of domestic violence.

As stated earlier, the investigation between Mexican authorities and the Mounties began when the man she was travelling with returned to Canada one day sooner than they originally had planned.

“On Wednesday the 5th, [the man] returned alone to Canada, without luggage and with the ticket of the woman, there he took his own life,” reads a translated copy of de la Rosa’s statement.

The Gazette reports that St-Onge and the man she was travelling with had only been dating for months before their trip to Mexico together.

