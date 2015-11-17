Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe

Servings: 8 to 10

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the crust:

¾ cup|90 grams all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

7 tablespoons|100 grams unsalted butter, chilled

for the pie filling:

2 large eggs

4 large egg yolks

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons|142 grams granulated sugar

1 cup|241 ml dark corn syrup

6 tablespoons|85 grams melted unsalted butter

3 tablespoons bourbon (the cheap stuff!)

in each unbaked pie shell:

⅔ cup|100 grams chocolate chips, melted on bottom (melt onto pie crust before proceeding)

2 cups|200 grams pecans

21 ounces|595 grams filling, poured over

Directions

To make the dough, whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt. Cube the butter and add it into your flour mixture, then use your hands to cut the butter into the flour, until pea-sized crumbs form, but still leaving a few pieces of visible butter (it doesn’t have to be perfect). Add 3 to 4 tablespoons of ice water, a tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together without being wet. Wrap in plastic wrap, shape into a disc, and chill for at least 3 hours. Heat the oven to 350°F. Roll the pie crust on a generously floured work surface and place it in an 8-inch pie tin, crimping the edges and cutting off any excess. Place in the freezer for 10 minutes or so while you prepare your filling. Reduce the oven temperature to 325°F. Pour the melted chocolate evenly onto the bottom of the pie crust. Whisk the eggs, egg yolks, and sugar together until combined and smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and whisk again until smooth. Pour the mixture into the pie shell, on top of the chocolate. Place the pecans on top of the pie filling. Bake the pie at 325°F until puffed and set, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Cool completely before serving.

