Brawl Breaks Out at Disneyland Over Line Jumpers

Not even Disney magic could clear up this mess. While waiting on line to at Crazy Animal City in Shanghai’s Disneyland Park a brawl broke out between several patrons.

The New York Post obtained video of the incident, which showed two couples, one of whom was holding a child, arguing after one of them cut the line.

Videos by VICE

Two men got physical in the video as a woman wearing a bunny-ear hat tried to separate them.

The woman got into the fight next, as she pushed a woman holding a child to the ground. After she was shoved, the second woman screamed. She proceeded to stay on the ground as she cradled the child to her chest.

The first woman wasn’t done yet, though. She then got between the two men, even putting her hand on one of their throats.

All of this went down as other patrons, including children, watched on.

What Led to the Disneyland Brawl

The Post, citing Viral Press, reported that line cutting was to blame for the brawl. Apparently, the couple without the child had tried to take a photo together, but was blocked by the other couple involved in the mayhem.

People reported that nasty words ensued, with one woman stating, “What’s wrong with me calling you stupid? Is it illegal for me to call you stupid? Are you upset?”

The war of words soon turned physical. Eventually security eventually had to break up the fight, the outlets reported.

Both men suffered minor injuries during the altercation, and were assisted by Disney staff after things calmed down, People reported. The child was not injured amid the argument, according to the outlet.

It is unclear if charges were filed as a result of the incident.





