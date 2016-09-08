Breakfast Negroni

Servings: 1
Ingredients
1 ounce Beefeater gin
1 ounce Campari
1 ounce Cocoa Puffs-infused Gran Lusso vermouth (recipe below)
dash Salted Cacao Bitters
orange peel discs
Directions
1. Combine Gran Lusso Vermouth and Coco Puffs and let sit for 1 hour.
2. Strain vermouth through a tea strainer to remove cereal.
3. Combine gin, Campari, and infused vermouth in a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain over fresh ice in an old fashioned glass and garnish with orange discs.
