Brent Hinds, Former Mastodon Guitarist, Reportedly Dead After Motorcycle Accident

Former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has reportedly died after being involved in a motorcycle accident overnight in Atlanta. He was 51.

According to Atlanta News First, police say that Hinds was riding his Harley Davidson through the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard when the driver of a BMW SUV failed to yield while making a turn and collided with him. The outlet noted that the Fulton County medical examiner’s office confirmed Hinds’ death. No other details were immediately available.

In a social media statement on Hinds’ passing, Mastodon said: “We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.”

DONNINGTON, ENGLAND – JUNE 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Guitarist Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs on Day 2 of Download festival at Donnington Park on June 11, 2022 in Donnington, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Originally from Alabama, Hinds co-founded Mastodon in 2000 with drummer Brann Dailor, guitarist Bill Kelliher, and bassist Troy Sanders, after they all met at a High on Fire show in Atlanta. Hinds went on to write and record eight studio albums with the band until his exit earlier this year.

“Friends and fans: After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways,” Mastodon wrote in a statement shared on social media in March.

“We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared, and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors,” the statement continued. “We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road.”

Subsequently, it became clear that Hinds’ exit was maybe not as “mutual” as it seemed, due to some comments he made on social media. Just this month, he wrote a lengthy comment on Instagram, criticizing the band for their singing abilities and stating that “they kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am.”

In addition to his Grammy-winning work with Mastodon, Hinds had several other music projects: the surfabilly band Fiend Without a Face, The Blood Vessels, West End Motel, Four Hour Fogger, The Last of the Blue Eyed Devils, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, and Legend of the Seagullmen.