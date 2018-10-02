Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu and More Celebrities Set to Protest Kavanaugh

Celebrities are heading to the nation’s capitol in protest of Brett Kavanaugh’s potential confirmation to Supreme Court Justice.



Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, and Maggie Gyllenhaal are just some of the musicians, actors, and activists set to attend the Bravery is Contagious protest on Thursday, October 4 in Washington, DC. Organized by the Party Majority PAC, a super PAC started by former Clinton aides that support the Democratic Party, the event is aimed at stopping Kavanaugh’s appointment.



“We anticipate a vote on the Senate floor to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as early as Friday,” reads a statement from the PAC published on its website. “It is critical we make our voices heard on the ground in Washington on Thursday.”



Last week Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about her alleged experience being sexual assaulted by Kavanaugh when she was 15 years old. Though Kavanaugh has denied all of Ford’s claims, as well more sexual misconduct allegations brought forth by three additional women, the FBI is currently investigating Ford’s accusation and other alleged incidents of misconduct.



The Party Majority PAC says that if Kavanaugh is appointed to the Supreme Court, it will be a detriment to the democracy. “If there was ever a moment when the voice of the people can come together in concert to change the fate of our nation, this is it. Arm in arm, organized and ready, every child, woman, and man, must take to the streets to protest this nomination.”

In the meantime, the organization is encouraging people to contact key senators like Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Susan Collins (R-Maine) who could swing the vote against Kavanaugh.

