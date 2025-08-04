Brock Lesnar Returns to WWE at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE in the main event of SummerSlam.

Lesnar has been absent from WWE since Janel Grant amended her 2024 lawsuit against former boss Vince McMahon and WWE in January to include Lesnar. He was swiftly pulled from the WWE 2K24 game when the misconduct allegations came to light. By all accounts, it seemed WWE wiped him from existence. Following Cody Rhodes’ win of the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena, Lesnar appeared in a leather cowboy outfit.

Brock Lesnar Stares Down John Cena

He gave Cena virtually no time to soak in his final SummerSlam as his wrestling retirement tour nears the end. Stunned, Cena stared down his rival, but after a grueling 40-minute match with Rhodes, Lesnar laid him out in the center of the ring with an F-5. The 48-year-old has not wrestled in WWE since 2023’s SummerSlam, where he faced Rhodes. He was reportedly scheduled to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble but was pulled last minute.

Triple H was recently asked about the McMahon lawsuit, explaining that all they can do is “move forward.” The WWE CCO also noted that the business is in a “good” spot and fans are enjoying themselves. “All we can do is move forward for us as a company creative. All we can do is move forward and allegations are allegations, right? It’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life,” he told The Sports Agents. “My job is to put on the best creative product that WWE can do.”

Lesnar’s return comes just weeks after UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier claimed Lesnar was “banned” from the WWE/TKO. “Brock is on the banned list right now,” Cormier told Demetrious Johnson. “Brock got into so much trouble. You know what Brock did. I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is in so much trouble.”

