Brown Butter Sage Ice Cream Recipe

“Fresh herbs in ice cream is a must for everything that we do at OddFellows Ice Cream Company.”

Servings: 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 24 hours

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

for the brown butter milk:

6 cups|1420 ml whole milk

2 cups|473 ml heavy cream

1 pound|454 grams unsalted butter

for the ice cream:

5 ½ cups|1301 ml brown butter milk

3 ounces|90 grams non-fat dried milk powder

1 ½ ounces|40 grams dextrose (if unavailable, use sugar)

8 ¾ ounces|250 grams granulated sugar

7 ounces|200 grams large egg yolks

1 ½ ounces|40 grams glucose syrup/corn syrup

10 grams sage

Directions

Brown the butter until almost black in color. Carefully whisk in milk and add heavy cream. Pour into a container while hot and allow to cool slightly. Refrigerate overnight. The next day, punch a hole in fat and pour off milk. (make sure you get all the burnt solids, and don’t allow any fat to remain) Next, make the ice cream. Blend the milk and milk powder together. Add the sugars. Blend in egg yolks and glucose. Add sage. Cook gently over a water bath at 160° F for 20 minutes. Cool and strain. Freeze in an ice cream machine and enjoy.

From Dirty Work: Making Herb-Infused Ice Cream with Sam Mason of Oddfellows

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.