Brown Butter Sage Ice Cream Recipe

“Fresh herbs in ice cream is a must for everything that we do at OddFellows Ice Cream Company.”
Servings: 8
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 24 hours
Ingredients
for the brown butter milk:
6 cups|1420 ml whole milk
2 cups|473 ml heavy cream
1 pound|454 grams unsalted butter
for the ice cream:
5 ½ cups|1301 ml brown butter milk
3 ounces|90 grams non-fat dried milk powder
1 ½ ounces|40 grams dextrose (if unavailable, use sugar)
8 ¾ ounces|250 grams granulated sugar
7 ounces|200 grams large egg yolks
1 ½ ounces|40 grams glucose syrup/corn syrup
10 grams sage
Directions
- Brown the butter until almost black in color. Carefully whisk in milk and add heavy cream.
- Pour into a container while hot and allow to cool slightly. Refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, punch a hole in fat and pour off milk. (make sure you get all the burnt solids, and don’t allow any fat to remain)
- Next, make the ice cream. Blend the milk and milk powder together. Add the sugars.
- Blend in egg yolks and glucose. Add sage.
- Cook gently over a water bath at 160° F for 20 minutes. Cool and strain. Freeze in an ice cream machine and enjoy.
From Dirty Work: Making Herb-Infused Ice Cream with Sam Mason of Oddfellows
