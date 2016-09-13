‘Brunch’-Flavoured Sweets Are Terrifying

Food chemists are able to come up with wacky stuff.

From honey-butter-flavoured chips to cup noodles that taste like turtle and shark fin to neon udon noodles, there is no shortage of mad scientists and snack companies looking to use the smoke and mirrors of flavour chemistry to heighten our food experience.

Well, now Brach’s, the maker of American candy corn, is now stepping up the crazy on their flagship Halloween offerings, by crossbreeding them with brunch. Starting this fall, you will be able to pick up a bag of brunch candy corn that taste like French toast and maple syrup, waffles and strawberries, and chocolate chips and pancakes (apparently, they forgot mimosas); all of which are basically euphemisms for lots of sugar and artificial flavours.

The limited run of candy corn will cost three dollars and be available at Target stores across America. Who said that brunch had to be a boozy £30 affair? While you can already get pumpkin spice-, S’mores-, and caramel-flavoured sweeties, this is the first time that Brach’s has ventured into what sounds like meal supplements. And reviews have been mixed to say the least.

These are sooooooo good. Brunch flavored candy corn. pic.twitter.com/kzy8gXlgEM — Dilla (@E_Dilla) August 30, 2016

Any candy corn is disgusting. Brunch-flavored candy corn is sacrilege. Those who consume it are cursed. https://t.co/d8h6fXLnbF — Drew Garabo (@DrewOnTheRadio) September 8, 2016

So, if a bunch of costumed rascals show up at your door, threatening you with the obligatory “trick or treat” and you really want to scare them back, your best bet is to throw them a bag of sweets that look like human teeth and taste like brunch. It’s basically the Frankenstein of food science.

You will scare the shit out of them.