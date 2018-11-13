In our second instalment of cooking with super grains, Urooj and Ankiet show us how to make some delicious, savoury buckwheat pancakes. To make the pancakes you will need:

Ingredients ▪ Buckwheat flour ▪ Rice flour ▪ Spring onions ▪ Schezwan sauce ▪ Cabbage ▪ Carrots ▪ Eggs ▪ Salt ▪ Garlic ▪ Soy sauce ▪ Sugar ▪ Pepper ▪ Milk

Chop up cabbage, grate carrots. Bash 2-3 cloves of garlic. Chop and add to cabbage and carrots. Add chopped scallions. Add equal parts buckwheat flour and rice flour. Add a tablespoon of sugar and salt to taste. Add soy sauce and schezwan sauce. Add two eggs. Mix everything. Add milk little by little to dilute the batter and achieve dropping consistency. Heat a cast iron pan. Add a dollop of the batter and spread out to make thin. Shallow fry in vegetable oil. Wait till it forms a crust on one side (2-3 min). Flip and press down to form crust on other side. Take it out of the pan and remove excess oil by dabbing with paper towels. Serve with hot sauce.