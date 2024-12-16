Bud Light Is No Longer America’s Favorite Beer on Tap

There’s a new No. 1 when it comes to the most popular beer on tap in the United States. Bud Light no longer reigns supreme, instead handing over the honors to fellow Anheuser-Busch InBev brand, Michelob ULTRA.

The beer has taken off in recent years due to its marketing campaigns, which advertise it as a better alternative for drinkers who prioritize health due to its lower carb count. Michelob ULTRA now has the largest share of draft lines in the states, according to Draftlines Technologies.

The ascent of Michelob ULTRA isn’t all that surprising after seeing the push the brand has made. It was everywhere during the 2024 Olympics as the official Team USA sponsor. The same was true during the World Cup.

Getting a product front and center during events of this magnitude clearly contributed to the beer’s growth and rise in popularity. The push doesn’t end there, either, as Michelob will be doing the same for Team USA during the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, as well as the Paralympic Games.

“Our organizations share a long history of championing athletes and celebrating Team USA everywhere they compete. The addition of Michelob ULTRA to our team signifies more than a partnership; it’s an alliance supporting our athletes as they push beyond boundaries in the competitive world of sports,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “Together, we aim to shape a vibrant future for the global sports landscape, fueled by our shared dedication and passion.”

It’s pretty impressive that ULTRA has been able to supplant itself as sort of a health-conscious option in a space where one would assume health is nowhere near consumers’ top concern. How many times are you grabbing a beer and thinking to yourself that you’re making a healthy choice? But ULTRA has done a tremendous job of getting it into people’s heads that if you’re going to grab a cold one, why not at least pick one that isn’t as unhealthy as its competitors?

I know I’m guilty of becoming a ULTRA fan recently, so well done.

As for Bud Light, which dropped to No. 2 on drafts, it remains a strong contender but one that has certainly seen its decline ever since its controversial marketing campaign with a transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney. The backlash from that has continued to dampen the brand.