Bumblebees Can Now Understand Morse Code

Bumblebees are fascinating little guys. They already recognize human faces, count up to four, and remember the scent of the “best” individual flowers. Now, scientists have trained them to read a form of Morse code.

At Queen Mary University of London, behavioral scientist Alex Davidson and his team designed a test using flashes of light—short and long pulses that signaled different outcomes. A long flash meant yummy sugar water. A short one meant a bitter shot of quinine, which they hate. After a series of trials, the bees began choosing the light associated with sweetness every time, even when the sugar was removed entirely.

“It was so exciting to see them do it,” Davidson said. The team had been curious whether bumblebees could make decisions based only on timing, not smell, color, or shape. Their success suggests that these insects can process time itself, something once believed to be the domain of larger animals with more complex brains.

It’s definitely a cool party trick, but in nature, time perception can determine survival. For a bee, knowing how long a flower stays open or how quickly a predator moves can make the difference between collecting pollen or becoming prey. The study hints that bumblebees might possess a built-in timing mechanism that keeps them alive in a constantly moving world.

The results surprised researchers, mostly because bees never encounter flashing lights in the wild. Davidson thinks the skill may have evolved from tracking movement or navigating changing patterns of light while flying. Another theory is that timing is hardwired into all neural systems, from primates to pollinators—a universal survival tool.

What’s striking is how often bees keep upending expectations. They can learn by watching one another, solve problems collectively, and now, measure duration like living stopwatches. It’s increasingly clear that “small brain” doesn’t mean “simple mind.”

The paper, published in Biology Letters, adds to the growing case that intelligence isn’t a privilege of size. Inside a brain no bigger than a poppy seed lives a system capable of counting, decoding, and now, telling time. Humanity spends billions trying to teach machines to think this flexibly. Bumblebees just do it naturally.