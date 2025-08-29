Bungie Is Paying Players $500 Just for Playing Marathon for a Month

Bungie’s been going through a lot recently. If it’s not an art plagiarism scandal, it’s the CEO stepping down.

And as for Marathon, it’s still under development, and by all accounts, it’s still on the way. Bungie, for its part, is still getting the people involved. And this time around, they’re coughing up some money to do so.

Videos by VICE

Yes, Bungie Will Pay You $500 to Play Marathon for a Month

Play video

As reported by TheGamePost, Bungie has been sending out emails to certain players offering a 30-day playtest. It runs from September 8th through October 7th—30 consecutive days of Marathon. A marathon playtest, if you will.

For those who are willing to lock in for the whole month, at the end of the playtest, Bungie will give you a $500 gift card of your choice. If you only do some of it, they will provide a “portion of the reward based on the number of days that you have completed”.

There’s a joke there, but it’s low-hanging fruit. I actually am interested in how this goes. And if the payout is tied to playing it, there’s no need to hesitate on honest feedback. Which I believe Bungie needs to go forward to make this work. With Concord failing, Sony’s hopes for its live service are hanging in the balance.

In some way, I believe a level of Bungie’s outlook going forward is as well. Destiny is always going to be there. People are still playing it, but at some point, they will need to move on to something else besides a decade-old game. Personally, I’d hate to see them forced into a “Destiny 3 or bust” type of situation.

Perhaps what’s needed is for Bungie to revisit that single-player story shooter with a significant multiplayer component. We haven’t really gotten a new one of those. And no one does gunplay better than Bungie. But we’ll see what happens with Marathon from here out. I hope it meets their standards.