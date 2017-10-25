Butter Chicken Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 24 hours

Ingredients

for the first marination:

2.2 pounds|1 kilogram boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 small garlic clove, mashed into a paste

1-inch piece ginger, peeled and mashed into a paste

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon mustard oil

kosher salt, to taste

for the second marination:

2 tablespoons mustard oil

2 tablespoons tikka paste

2 tablespoons yogurt

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons ground fenugreek

1 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 ½ teaspoons garam masala

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

for the sauce:

3 ½ tablespoons|50 grams unsalted butter

1 teaspoon green cardamom pods

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 teaspoon whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon ginger paste

4-5 green chilies, stemmed and diced

13 ounces|400 grams tomato purée

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon whole garam masala

½ teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves

kosher salt, to taste

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

1 cup|250 ml heavy cream

cashew nuts, for serving

steamed rice, for serving

naan, for serving

Directions

For the first marination: In a large bowl, combine the chicken with the vegetable oil, mustard oil, lemon juice, garlic, ginger, and salt. Toss to coat, then cover with plastic wrap and marinate for 6 hours. For the second marination: Combine the mustard oil, tikka paste, yogurt, coriander, cumin, chili powder, fenugreek, lemon juice, garam masala, and salt in a large bowl. Add the marinated chicken and marinate for another 18 hours. Light a grill. Working in batches, grill the chicken, turning as needed, until charred and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside. Make the butter chicken: Heat the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the cardamom, peppercorns, cloves, and cinnamon. Cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes, then add the garlic, ginger, and chilies. Cook for 2 minutes more, then stir in the tomato purée, chili powder, whole garam masala, dried fenugreek, salt, and 1 cup|250 ml water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Stir in the honey and garam masala powder, along with the chicken. Simmer 5 minutes longer, then stir in the cream and cashews. Serve alongside rice and naan.

