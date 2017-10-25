Butter Chicken Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 24 hours
Ingredients
for the first marination:
2.2 pounds|1 kilogram boneless, skinless chicken breast, diced into 1-inch pieces
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1 small garlic clove, mashed into a paste
1-inch piece ginger, peeled and mashed into a paste
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon mustard oil
kosher salt, to taste
for the second marination:
2 tablespoons mustard oil
2 tablespoons tikka paste
2 tablespoons yogurt
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
1 ½ teaspoons ground fenugreek
1 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 ½ teaspoons garam masala
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
for the sauce:
3 ½ tablespoons|50 grams unsalted butter
1 teaspoon green cardamom pods
1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
1 teaspoon whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
1 tablespoon garlic paste
1 tablespoon ginger paste
4-5 green chilies, stemmed and diced
13 ounces|400 grams tomato purée
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon whole garam masala
½ teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves
kosher salt, to taste
2 tablespoons honey
½ teaspoon garam masala powder
1 cup|250 ml heavy cream
cashew nuts, for serving
steamed rice, for serving
naan, for serving
Directions
- For the first marination: In a large bowl, combine the chicken with the vegetable oil, mustard oil, lemon juice, garlic, ginger, and salt. Toss to coat, then cover with plastic wrap and marinate for 6 hours.
- For the second marination: Combine the mustard oil, tikka paste, yogurt, coriander, cumin, chili powder, fenugreek, lemon juice, garam masala, and salt in a large bowl. Add the marinated chicken and marinate for another 18 hours.
- Light a grill. Working in batches, grill the chicken, turning as needed, until charred and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside.
- Make the butter chicken: Heat the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the cardamom, peppercorns, cloves, and cinnamon. Cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes, then add the garlic, ginger, and chilies. Cook for 2 minutes more, then stir in the tomato purée, chili powder, whole garam masala, dried fenugreek, salt, and 1 cup|250 ml water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.
- Stir in the honey and garam masala powder, along with the chicken. Simmer 5 minutes longer, then stir in the cream and cashews. Serve alongside rice and naan.
