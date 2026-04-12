7 No-Skip Hip-Hop and R&B Albums That Are Turning 30 Years Old This Year

In the lauded golden age of hip-hop, 1996 is arguably the greatest year for the genre and culture. There were so many classic, foundational albums for artists that would define their careers. Whether it was artists hitting their pinnacle or laying the groundwork for the rest of their careers with a strong body of work, the year was the cream of the crop for rap. Mix this in with a premier year for R&B in one of its greatest decades, and 1996 was an incredible year for Black artists.

Now, 30 years later, we still look back at that era with awe. As a result, Noisey has selected seven legendary efforts across hip-hop and R&B that you should check out today.

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7 Classic Hip-Hop and R&B Albums Turning 30 Years Old

‘All Eyez On Me’ by Tupac

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Arguably the greatest double album in music history, All Eyez On Me is Tupac at his most audacious. He was out on bail looking to take over the world on Death Row Records. Records like the funky “Can’t C Me” and “Picture Me Rollin” saw him taunting his enemies and his parole officer alike. Across 27 songs and a hefty 2+ hours, Tupac’s bragging and paranoia were irresistible, every song feeling urgent as a result.

‘Ridin’ Dirty’ by UGK

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UGK had quietly been building Houston’s infrastructure within hip-hop for years up to 1996. But it’s Ridin’ Dirty that was too good for non-Southern rap fans to deny. “One Day” is deeply somber in its existential musing about the frailty of life. Then, “Diamonds & Wood” is an extremely cinematic record that depicts how pivotal car culture is to Houston. Through Bun B’s grizzled rhyming and Pimp C’s soulful production, Ridin’ Dirty became a pivotal blueprint for how Southern artists would make records in the future.

‘Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite’ by Maxwell

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Maxwell’s debut album was so undeniably sexy and sensual, it made him an R&B superstar seemingly overnight. Alongside soul royalty Leon Ware, songs like “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” were satin-smooth and deeply intimate in their yearning.

‘Reasonable Doubt’ by Jay-Z

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Not many artists can say they have a debut album as great as Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt. Hov seamlessly blended lavish opulence with a hardened hustler’s edge. Take “Feelin’ It” and how he sips champagne while staring out at the empire he’s building. Meanwhile, “Dead Presidents II” plays like a streetview report of the hard-knock life Jay-Z would eventually use Annie to depict years later.

‘It Was Written’ by Nas

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While Illmatic receives a bit more of the acclaim from hip-hop fans, It Was Written was arguably just as good. Nas’s sharp lyricism was on display with records like “I Gave You Power” rapping from the point of view of a gun. Propped up by Trackmasters production, it’s some of his freshest-sounding music with some of his best writing to date.

‘One in A Million’ by Aaliyah

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One in a Million radically altered how people perceived Aaliyah and made her a full-blown superstar. Her debut was a mostly inappropriate album anchored by R. Kelly and put a foul taste in audiences’ mouths. But alongside Missy Elliott’s cool demeanor and Timbaland’s dynamic, innovative production, the late R&B star found her voice. “I wanted to maintain my smooth street musical image but wanted to be funky and hot yet sophisticated,” she told Billboard in 1996. Safe to say she accomplished her goal with the saccharine sweet “4 Page Letter” and the unbelievably catchy thump on “One in a Million”.

‘ATLiens’ by Outkast

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While Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik put Outkast on the map with staunchly southern anthems, ATLiens challenged their listeners to get a little weirder. Records like “Wheelz Of Steel” still propped up hip-hop traditions like DJ scratching but mixed with an alien green sheen. The mellow synths on “Elevators (Me & You)” feel like watching a UFO hover in your neighborhood. Eventually, Outkast would grow even wilder with their sound. ATLiens proved they could go left-field without alienating their fans.