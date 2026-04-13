Daily Horoscope: April 13, 2026

Monday kicks off with the Moon moving through Aquarius before sliding into Pisces, bringing an emotional arc that starts edgy and ends tender. Mars conjunct Neptune is the week’s biggest conversation, blurring the line between what you want and what you’re actually willing to do about it. Venus, in sextile to Jupiter, is keeping things generous in love and money, so don’t waste it. Welcome to the week, stargazer. Mercury floating through Pisces means your brain is running on feeling right now, not logic, so trust your gut before you overthink it. Today has a lot going on, and most of it is working in your favor.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars is sitting right at home under your sign, and Neptune’s cozying up next to it—your drive and your dreams are basically sharing a bed right now. That’s either genius or a recipe for doing too much. You already know which one you’re leaning toward, Aries. Here’s the thing, though: wanting it all isn’t your flaw. It’s your fuel. Just make sure what you’re chasing is actually yours and not someone else’s idea of impressive.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been holding out for something worth your time, and today the universe finally agrees with your standards. Venus is at home under your sign and flirting with Jupiter, so love and money are both feeling generous right now. Let it in, Taurus. You’re not being greedy by wanting good things. You’re just finally in the right place at the right time.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mind hasn’t stopped running since you woke up, and honestly, that’s just a Monday for you. Mercury’s hanging out in Pisces right now, which is a little like putting your brain in a hot bath. Things feel fuzzier than usual, Gemini. Not every thought needs a response today. Some of them just need a moment to breathe before you act on them.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The day starts a little sideways when your ruling Moon squares Uranus, and you’ll feel it in your chest before you can name it. Something just feels off, and that’s okay. By the time the Moon moves into Pisces, Cancer, the emotional static starts to clear, and things get a lot more tender and forgiving. You’re allowed to be a mess in the morning and a poet by tonight.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve been sitting on something big, and today the universe is daring you to stop waiting for permission. The Sun is tearing through Aries right now, and that fire energy was made for you, Leo. The confidence you’ve been waiting to feel? You don’t find it first and act second. You act first and find it on the way.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been running every scenario and checking every angle before you move. But Mercury’s floating through Pisces right now, and your usually razor-sharp mind is working in feelings instead of facts. Virgo, that’s not a malfunction. Sometimes the most useful thing you can do is put the checklist down and trust your gut for once.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Something good is trying to find you today, and Venus in sextile to Jupiter is basically holding the door open. The question isn’t whether you deserve it, Libra. It’s whether you’re actually paying attention when it walks in. Put the phone down. Look up. Good things don’t always announce themselves, and this one’s already in the room.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s a version of your life you keep returning to in your head, and Pluto in Aquarius is basically daring you to stop treating it like a fantasy. You’ve been through enough to know that transformation doesn’t ask for your permission, Scorpio. It just shows up. The only real question is whether you’re going to fight it or finally let it do its thing.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You give advice like it’s a renewable resource, but when’s the last time you actually took some? Jupiter’s sitting in Cancer while Venus gives it a friendly sextile today, which means the universe is actively trying to soften you up, Sagittarius. Let it. All that freedom you chase means nothing if you’re too burnt out to enjoy it. Accept the help. Seriously.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s cutting through Aries like it has something to prove, and honestly? So do you. But Capricorn, there’s a difference between drive and white-knuckling your way through everything. You already won. You just haven’t stopped long enough to notice. Whatever you’re holding onto so tightly right now, ask yourself if it actually still needs you, or if you’re just afraid to let it go.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Today’s got a little friction baked in, and you felt it before your alarm went off. The Moon is squaring your ruling planet, Uranus, which means your emotions and your need to blow everything up are having a disagreement. Aquarius, not every system needs dismantling. Some things are actually working. Sit with that uncomfortable thought for a minute before you do something irreversible.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Mars conjunct Neptune is pushing on something you’ve been sitting on for a while, and it’s getting harder to ignore. You’re not being delusional, Pisces. The thing you keep talking yourself out of actually has legs. Stop editing yourself before you even start. Pick one small move and make it today. The rest will follow.

Pisces monthly horoscope