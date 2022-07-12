The Mobsters Who Got Caught Because They Loved Food Too Much

Picture this: You’re in the beautiful Côte d’Azur in southern France , in the charming coastal town of Saint Raphaël, and you’re looking to get a quick bite to eat. A local tells you to check out Alberto , a casual-chic restaurant on the second floor of the five-star Hotel Le Touring overlooking the harbour, where chef Nunzio Palumbo serves amazing Italian food . Sounds like the dream, right? There’s just one thing: Palumbo is no ordinary chef – he’s actually a former mobster .

Palumbo, 56, has been on the run since 2014 and was previously known as Antonio Cuozzo Nasti from Naples. In his other life, Cuozzo Nasti was a member of the Camorra – the Neapolitan mafia – specifically of the Mallardo clan. “He was a dangerous element, charged with extortion, a specialty of the clan,” a spokesperson from the Italian justice system told the French daily Le Monde.

Arrested in 2012 after his group robbed a bank on the outskirts of Naples, he was sentenced to 16 years for robbery, reception of stolen goods and illegal possession of weapons. He started his sentence inside a drug rehab centre, but escaped in 2014, leaving his wife and kids behind. The Italian authorities maintained they knew his location all along; they just needed their French counterparts to cooperate. They finally got their chance after an article praising his food was published on the website for the city of Saint Raphaël. He was arrested on the 3rd of May, 2022.