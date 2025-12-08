Happy Monday! To start a new week, let’s dive into today’s moon phase.

Today, we are in the waning gibbous moon phase, as we have been all weekend. Currently, the moon has about 81% illumination from the sun. It’s currently losing light as the days progress, appearing smaller and less full from our view here on Earth.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 8, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Leo, a fire sign associated with passion, confidence, and loyalty. The moon currently has around 81% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On December 8, the moon is 18.97 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the full moon. During this week-long phase, the moon starts to lose illumination from the sun, going from 100% during the full moon to 50% during the last quarter moon.

According to NASA, “As the Moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Leo

Today’s waning gibbous moon is in the zodiac sign of Leo, carrying a confident, charming, and ambitious energy.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Leo, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon directly follows the full moon, so this phase typically carries some potent energy. As a result, you might experience an energetic “hangover” of sorts. Now is a great time to release your control and surrender to your current circumstances. Don’t try to force anything or resist change. Instead, rest and reflect.

The waning gibbous moon is also a great time to let go of anything that’s no longer serving you, whether it be friendships/relationships, jobs, or even insecurities.