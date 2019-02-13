Cabbage and Ramen Noodle Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml avocado oil

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons mirin

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ head green cabbage, cored and thinly sliced (about 8 ounces|225 grams)

½ head radicchio, thinly sliced

1 (3-ounce|85-gram) packet ramen noodles, crushed slightly

1 avocado

1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds

2 tablespoons crispy shallots

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together the avocado oil, lime juice, and mirin and season with salt and pepper. Add the cabbage, radicchio, sesame seeds and ramen noodles and toss to coat. Halve the avocado, removing the pit. Slice about ¼-inch thick, then halve the slices. Add the avocado and toss gently, then transfer to a serving platter. Top with the crispy shallots to serve.

