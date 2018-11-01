Cabbage Caesar Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the vinaigrette:

10 green coriander seeds

6 boquerones

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 large egg yolk

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

for the breadcrumbs:

6 tablespoons|90 ml olive oil

2 ounces|65 grams sourdough bread, torn into ½-inch pieces (about ½ cup)

1 lemon, zested, plus ½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

½ garlic clove

sea salt, to taste

for the salad:

1 small head red cabbage, leaves peeled off into little cups (about 14 ounces|400 grams)

1 small purple kohlrabi, peeled and very thinly sliced

1 shallot, thinly sliced into rings

6 boquerones

1 rib celery, thinly sliced on an angle

fresh basil leaves

fresh horseradish, for serving

Directions

Make the vinaigrette: Place the coriander seeds, boquerones, Dijon, lemon juice, and egg yolk in a mortar or the bowl of a food processor. Mix until combined, then slowly stream in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Toast the breadcrumbs: heat the olive oil in a small skillet over medium-high. Add the bread, lemon zest, and garlic and cook until toasted and golden, 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and strain out the oil. Transfer the bread to a paper towel-lined plate and season with sea salt. Cool, then, using a mortar and pestle or your hands, break the bread into finer crumbs. Toss with the lemon juice and set aside. To serve, arrange the cabbage on a platter. Top with the kohlrabi and shallot slices, as well as the boquerones, celery, and basil leaves. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and the bread crumbs. Grate fresh horseradish and grind some fresh black pepper over the top, then serve.

