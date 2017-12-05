Cajun-Style Baked Eggs Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|235 ml heavy cream

4 large eggs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 cup cheese curds (or ⅔ cup favorite melting cheese)

1 link andouille sausage, thinly sliced

Jalapeño Tabasco

buttered French bread, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

In an 8-inch nonstick skillet, add the cream and cracked eggs. Season with salt and pepper. Mix gently with your fingers, taking care not to break the yolks. Add the cheese curds and sausage to the cream parts and top the eggs with 2 dashes of Tabasco. Heat the pan on medium until it reaches a low summer. Reduce the heat to low and cover for 5 minutes. The egg whites should be set and the yolks should be runny. Serve with buttered French bread.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.