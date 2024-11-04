‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Releases a Fresh Early-November Patch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has claimed the free time of veterans and newcomers to the franchise alike! The shooter is already off to a bombastic start, and both Treyarch and Raven Software are working hard to ensure the game’s as optimized as possible. Further, to bring in November, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 received a big update.

Indeed, there’s a lot to cover, so let’s not waste any more time! Here are all the details of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s November 4 update!

Videos by VICE

Global Fixes

Stability

Improved stability when interacting with the Message of the Day.

Improved stability when sending voice communications.

Progression

Completion display will now properly appear when completing Prestige Challenges in both Multiplayer and Zombies.

Operators

Addressed an issue where Bailey wasn’t holding an intended Pistol in the Operator selection menu.

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Multiplayer

Maps

Nuketown Nuketown is now available in Private Matches.



Modes

Addressed an issue where players were spawned in when joining a session in progress instead of spectating before selecting a Loadout.

Improved stability in Infected game mode.

Spawns

General spawn logic tuning across several maps for improved spawning.

Loadouts

Addressed an issue where players would automatically equip their previously used Loadout when joining matches already in progress.

Addressed an issue where Players would die at initial spawn when selecting their Loadout.

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Weapons

(Additionally, all other specific weapon tweaks are detailed here.)

Shotguns

Marine SP Slug attachment Max Damage reduced from 106 to 92.

ASG-89 Slug attachment Max Damage reduced from 106 to 92.



Screenshot: Activision

Perks

Recon Combat Specialty Reduced duration that enemies are highlighted after respawning to 1.5 seconds from 2 seconds. An additional reduction will be coming before Season 01. Resolved an issue that allowed players to activate Recon Combat Specialty by changing Loadouts.

Dispatcher Increased Dispatcher Perk score cost for UAV from 500 to 550. Increased Dispatcher Perk score cost for Counter UAV from 550 to 600.



‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Equipment

Flashbang Reduced Flashbang Tactical screen effect duration by 20%.



Scorestreaks

Increased health of UAV and Counter UAV (rockets to destroy remain unchanged).

Increased initial explosion radius of Napalm Strike.

Reduced the initial entry delay of the LDBR.

Increased the fly-in speed of the Strategic Bomber.

Reduced score cost for Interceptors from 1250 to 1150.

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Movement Updates

Adjusted stance change cooldowns to reduce effectiveness of repeated prone to stand movement (enough snaking).

XP Earn Rates

Adjusted Player XP and Weapon XP earn rates for most modes to ensure that players are being rewarded for their match performance as expected wherever they play. These changes include: Increased Weapon XP earn rates for most modes Increased Player XP earn rates for the following modes: Team Deathmatch Control Search & Destroy Gunfight Slight decrease to Player XP and Weapon XP earned in Face Off modes



Challenges

Addressed an issue where players were able to complete the Nuke Challenge while dying.

UI

Appropriate Perks will now display when viewing the featured player during Best Play.

Known Issues

Gunsmith Players can equip Optic attachments, but will need to re-equip them anytime they enter Gunsmith in a Main Menu to adjust attachments or customizations. In cases where an Optic is locked and equipped via a Blueprint, players will need to reapply the Blueprint to obtain the Optic.



‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Zombies