‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Releases a Fresh Early-November Patch

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ has been the bolt of lightning the franchise needed, and the teams behind it are keeping the updates flowing!

Screenshot: Activision
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has claimed the free time of veterans and newcomers to the franchise alike! The shooter is already off to a bombastic start, and both Treyarch and Raven Software are working hard to ensure the game’s as optimized as possible. Further, to bring in November, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 received a big update.

Indeed, there’s a lot to cover, so let’s not waste any more time! Here are all the details of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s November 4 update!

‘call of duty: black ops 6’ November 4 update details

Global Fixes

Stability 

  • Improved stability when interacting with the Message of the Day. 
  • Improved stability when sending voice communications. 

Progression 

  • Completion display will now properly appear when completing Prestige Challenges in both Multiplayer and Zombies. 

Operators 

  • Addressed an issue where Bailey wasn’t holding an intended Pistol in the Operator selection menu. 

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Multiplayer

Maps 

  • Nuketown
    • Nuketown is now available in Private Matches.  

Modes 

  • Addressed an issue where players were spawned in when joining a session in progress instead of spectating before selecting a Loadout.
  • Improved stability in Infected game mode.  

Spawns

  • General spawn logic tuning across several maps for improved spawning.

Loadouts 

  • Addressed an issue where players would automatically equip their previously used Loadout when joining matches already in progress. 
  • Addressed an issue where Players would die at initial spawn when selecting their Loadout. 

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Weapons

(Additionally, all other specific weapon tweaks are detailed here.)

Shotguns 

  • Marine SP
    • Slug attachment Max Damage reduced from 106 to 92. 
  • ASG-89
    • Slug attachment Max Damage reduced from 106 to 92. 
Screenshot: Activision

Perks 

  • Recon Combat Specialty 
    • Reduced duration that enemies are highlighted after respawning to 1.5 seconds from 2 seconds. An additional reduction will be coming before Season 01. 
    • Resolved an issue that allowed players to activate Recon Combat Specialty by changing Loadouts. 
  • Dispatcher 
    • Increased Dispatcher Perk score cost for UAV from 500 to 550. 
    • Increased Dispatcher Perk score cost for Counter UAV from 550 to 600. 

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Equipment 

  • Flashbang
    • Reduced Flashbang Tactical screen effect duration by 20%. 

Scorestreaks 

  • Increased health of UAV and Counter UAV (rockets to destroy remain unchanged). 
  • Increased initial explosion radius of Napalm Strike. 
  • Reduced the initial entry delay of the LDBR. 
  • Increased the fly-in speed of the Strategic Bomber. 
  • Reduced score cost for Interceptors from 1250 to 1150. 

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Movement Updates 

  • Adjusted stance change cooldowns to reduce effectiveness of repeated prone to stand movement (enough snaking). 

XP Earn Rates

  • Adjusted Player XP and Weapon XP earn rates for most modes to ensure that players are being rewarded for their match performance as expected wherever they play. These changes include:
    • Increased Weapon XP earn rates for most modes 
    • Increased Player XP earn rates for the following modes:
      • Team Deathmatch 
      • Control 
      • Search & Destroy 
      • Gunfight 
    • Slight decrease to Player XP and Weapon XP earned in Face Off modes 

Challenges 

  • Addressed an issue where players were able to complete the Nuke Challenge while dying. 

UI

  • Appropriate Perks will now display when viewing the featured player during Best Play.

Known Issues

  • Gunsmith
    • Players can equip Optic attachments, but will need to re-equip them anytime they enter Gunsmith in a Main Menu to adjust attachments or customizations.
      • In cases where an Optic is locked and equipped via a Blueprint, players will need to reapply the Blueprint to obtain the Optic.

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Zombies

  • UI
    • GobbleGum names will now properly update when switching between tier tabs.
