‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Releases a Fresh Early-November Patch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has claimed the free time of veterans and newcomers to the franchise alike! The shooter is already off to a bombastic start, and both Treyarch and Raven Software are working hard to ensure the game’s as optimized as possible. Further, to bring in November, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 received a big update.
Indeed, there’s a lot to cover, so let’s not waste any more time! Here are all the details of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s November 4 update!
‘call of duty: black ops 6’ November 4 update details
Global Fixes
Stability
- Improved stability when interacting with the Message of the Day.
- Improved stability when sending voice communications.
Progression
- Completion display will now properly appear when completing Prestige Challenges in both Multiplayer and Zombies.
Operators
- Addressed an issue where Bailey wasn’t holding an intended Pistol in the Operator selection menu.
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Multiplayer
Maps
- Nuketown
- Nuketown is now available in Private Matches.
Modes
- Addressed an issue where players were spawned in when joining a session in progress instead of spectating before selecting a Loadout.
- Improved stability in Infected game mode.
Spawns
- General spawn logic tuning across several maps for improved spawning.
Loadouts
- Addressed an issue where players would automatically equip their previously used Loadout when joining matches already in progress.
- Addressed an issue where Players would die at initial spawn when selecting their Loadout.
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Weapons
(Additionally, all other specific weapon tweaks are detailed here.)
Shotguns
- Marine SP
- Slug attachment Max Damage reduced from 106 to 92.
- ASG-89
- Slug attachment Max Damage reduced from 106 to 92.
Perks
- Recon Combat Specialty
- Reduced duration that enemies are highlighted after respawning to 1.5 seconds from 2 seconds. An additional reduction will be coming before Season 01.
- Resolved an issue that allowed players to activate Recon Combat Specialty by changing Loadouts.
- Dispatcher
- Increased Dispatcher Perk score cost for UAV from 500 to 550.
- Increased Dispatcher Perk score cost for Counter UAV from 550 to 600.
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Equipment
- Flashbang
- Reduced Flashbang Tactical screen effect duration by 20%.
Scorestreaks
- Increased health of UAV and Counter UAV (rockets to destroy remain unchanged).
- Increased initial explosion radius of Napalm Strike.
- Reduced the initial entry delay of the LDBR.
- Increased the fly-in speed of the Strategic Bomber.
- Reduced score cost for Interceptors from 1250 to 1150.
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Movement Updates
- Adjusted stance change cooldowns to reduce effectiveness of repeated prone to stand movement (enough snaking).
XP Earn Rates
- Adjusted Player XP and Weapon XP earn rates for most modes to ensure that players are being rewarded for their match performance as expected wherever they play. These changes include:
- Increased Weapon XP earn rates for most modes
- Increased Player XP earn rates for the following modes:
- Team Deathmatch
- Control
- Search & Destroy
- Gunfight
- Slight decrease to Player XP and Weapon XP earned in Face Off modes
Challenges
- Addressed an issue where players were able to complete the Nuke Challenge while dying.
UI
- Appropriate Perks will now display when viewing the featured player during Best Play.
Known Issues
- Gunsmith
- Players can equip Optic attachments, but will need to re-equip them anytime they enter Gunsmith in a Main Menu to adjust attachments or customizations.
- In cases where an Optic is locked and equipped via a Blueprint, players will need to reapply the Blueprint to obtain the Optic.
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Zombies
- UI
- GobbleGum names will now properly update when switching between tier tabs.