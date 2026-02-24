Call of Duty Releases Response to Rumors of Standalone Zombie Title

After some rumors took off earlier this week that Activision might be working on two separate Call of Duty games for the launch of Microsoft’s next-gen console, the official Call of Duty social media account chimed in to shut down the speculation.

Call of Duty account claims ‘This ain’t it.’

Screenshot: Activision

Just a few days ago, Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope stirred up some interesting rumors and speculation with claims that Activision was prepping two separate Call of Duty games for the launch of Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox console.

According to the leak, the company was aiming to launch both “a traditional Call of Duty multiplayer and a standalone Zombies title presumably developed by Treyarch.”

The story was picked up by several outlets and got enough attention that Call of Duty’s social media team decided to step in and attempt to set the record straight. The official CoD Twitter/X account stepped into the thread to added that “The rumor factor working overtime.”

The rumor factory working overtime. This ain't it. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 23, 2026

CoD leaks and rumors are nothing new, thanks to the massive and passionate fanbase, but it is pretty rare for Activision to officially acknowledge and speak to any specific rumors. It’s unclear at this time what about this particular rumor or the way it was being covered led the CoD account to respond.

It’s worth nothing that the original leak was about more than just the standalone Zombies title launch and CoD wasn’t very specific about which parts of the rumor are false. The original leak and speculation was also about the desire for Activision and Blizzard to put out a blockbuster CoD at the next-gen Xbox’s launch to help compete in a landscape that will likely be dominated by GTA6.

As the next-generation of gaming hardware gets closer, it seems like there will be plenty more leaks, rumors, and speculation until Microsoft and Sony make their plans official with full reveals and announcements. Until then, the rumor mill is likely going to continue working overtime.

Given the RAM shortage and increasing prices of hardware components across the supply line, it doesn’t seem like either company is going to be in a rush to release their next-gen plans quite yet. There have already been rumors that the PS6 is delayed because of component prices and shortages and Microsoft is currently still just a few days into its major leadership shakeup. It will be very interesting to see if either company feels ready to make a reveal by the time Summer Game Fest arrives later this year.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is available now on consoles and PC.