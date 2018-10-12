Can We Find Inner Peace through Horse Therapy?

It’s no surprise to anyone seeking mental healthcare at the moment that services are increasingly stretched. And so we’ve noticed a… well, call it a curious trend emerging, where some millennials are turning to alternative, spiritual and esoteric therapies.

VICE UK’s Hannah Ewens has been having therapy for over a decade, and is fascinated by the ways in which people understand and seek relief for symptoms of poor wellbeing. So VICE decided to send her on a mission to find out about alternative therapies. The first stop: Hope Thru Horses, an equine-assisted therapy facility in the heart of Wales. Jo Cornfield (a therapist at Hope Thru Horses) founded her horse therapy treatments after suffering from anorexia and bulimia for 30 years.

Videos by VICE

How did hanging out with horses save her? Can horse therapy save us too?



@hannahrosewens