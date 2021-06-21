Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan-Fried Noodles Recipe

Serves 1
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
Videos by VICE
5 ½ ounces|155 grams fresh egg noodles
4 tablespoons|60 ml vegetable oil
3 scallions, trimmed and cut into 1 ½-inch pieces, white and green parts separated
1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
5 ounces|145 grams bean sprouts
1 ½ tablespoons dark soy sauce
1 ½ tablespoons light soy sauce
1 tablespoon sesame oil, to finish
DIRECTIONS
- Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for 10 seconds, then drain.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high. Add the scallion whites and onion and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Add the bean sprouts and cook 2 minutes more, then transfer to a bowl.
- Heat the remaining oil in the skillet and add the noodles in an even layer, cook, without disturbing, until lightly golden, about 2 minutes, then add the soy sauces and toss to combine. Toss in the reserved vegetables and the scallion greens and toss for 2 minutes more, until heated through and combined. Transfer to a serving dish and drizzle with the sesame oil to serve.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.