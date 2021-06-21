Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan-Fried Noodles Recipe

Serves 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Videos by VICE

5 ½ ounces|155 grams fresh egg noodles

4 tablespoons|60 ml vegetable oil

3 scallions, trimmed and cut into 1 ½-inch pieces, white and green parts separated

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

5 ounces|145 grams bean sprouts

1 ½ tablespoons dark soy sauce

1 ½ tablespoons light soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil, to finish

DIRECTIONS

Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for 10 seconds, then drain. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high. Add the scallion whites and onion and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Add the bean sprouts and cook 2 minutes more, then transfer to a bowl. Heat the remaining oil in the skillet and add the noodles in an even layer, cook, without disturbing, until lightly golden, about 2 minutes, then add the soy sauces and toss to combine. Toss in the reserved vegetables and the scallion greens and toss for 2 minutes more, until heated through and combined. Transfer to a serving dish and drizzle with the sesame oil to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.