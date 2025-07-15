CD Projekt Red Gives ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Patch 2.3 Update After Delay

CD Projekt Red has announced they are ready to reveal details about the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3. Following a delay in June, fans have been desperate for new information about the update. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait much longer!

In a July 15 update, CD Projekt Red revealed they are hosting a Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 livestream on Wednesday, July 16th at 5:00 PM CEST. The Twitch broadcast will go over everything that will be included in the patch. According to the announcement, the stream will be hosted by Paweł Sasko, the Associate Game Director of Cyberpunk 2077.

“New REDstreams incoming! We’re driving into Patch 2.3 of Cyberpunk 2077 to check what’s under the hood of the newest update. Our passengers will be Paweł Sasko, Associate Game Director of Cyberpunk, and Adrien Jouannet, Lead Designer at Virtuos. Tune in this Wednesday, July 16th.”

The Patch 2.3 event can be watched on CD Projekt Red’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. For your convenience, we will provide a table below of the stream’s start time based on different regions:

Region Time Date US 8:00 AM (PT), 11:00 AM (ET) Wed, July 16, 2025 UK 4:00 PM (BST) Wed, July 16, 2025 Japan 12:00 AM (JST) Thu, July 17, 2025 Australia 1:00 AM Thu, July 17, 2025 Brazil 12:00 PM Wed, July 16, 2025

It’s unclear whether CD Projekt Red plans to announce the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 release date during the REDstream. However, popular gaming insider Okami made an interesting post on X suggesting the patch is rumored to release on Thursday, July 17, 2025. “Update is rumored to be dropping the day after on July 17th,” the gaming enthusiast wrote.

Okami also followed up this tweet saying that Patch 2.3 features a similar size of content as 2.2. “Similar size to the last one, apparently.” Which makes sense, since CD Projekt Red themselves said the 2020 RPG’s latest update would be similar in scope. As far as the release date goes, he did state this is what is “rumored,” so we’ll have to wait for the livestream to see if it’s announced.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.3 was originally supposed to launch on June 26, 2025. However, CD Projekt Red surprised players by announcing that it was indefinitely delayed. “We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we’ll need some more time to make sure we’re happy with it. We’ll update you further as soon as we can!” Thankfully, Cyberpunk fans won’t have to wait much longer, as it appears the update’s release is imminent.