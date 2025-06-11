‘Cyberpunk 2077’ on Switch 2 Is a Wildly Incredible Achievement (Review)

I’ve got something like 175 to 200 hours on the PS4/PS5 versions of Cyberpunk 2077. I bought the PS4 version to play on my PS5 for 20 bucks when the original launch debacle went down. Figured that if CD Projekt Red fixed it, I got an elite game for cheap, and if they didn’t, it was only 20 bucks. When the Switch 2 version was announced, I wasn’t sure how this was going to go. I had The Witcher 3 on the OG Switch. It was playable. Which was a minor miracle. But after playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2, I can say that it’s more than playable. It’s damn near on par with the other versions.

‘CYBERpUNK 2077’ on switch 2 looks great

Play video

I’ve been marveling at the work done on this port since I started it up. Night City isn’t small by any means. This thing was initially a mess on the systems it was meant to be on. But driving through the city and out of it, I didn’t notice any stuttering or slowdown. Graphically, the game still looks amazing. Honestly, if you’re not a graphics hound, you aren’t going to notice the difference.

The environments look sharp, and the character models are solid as well. When docked, it runs beautifully. In handheld mode, when running on performance mode, you can get an occasional hiccup, but it’s nothing crazy. This is made all the more impressive by the fact that CDPR got the whole thing running on the cartridge. That’s right. For all the fuss about the Game Key Cards, here’s a developer able to get an absolutely massive game running and running well. Five years old or not, to get this game in this state on the Switch 2 is something to be widely commended.

‘cyberpunk 2077’ is still an incredible game

I’m still blown away whenever I replay Cyberpunk 2077. I don’t feel like I’m retreading something. And that’s a testament to not only how good the gameplay is, but also the engrossing story. I’ve done a complete Nomad and Streetkid playthrough on my PS5. I had every intention of doing the Corpo playthrough for this review, but then I remembered how much I loved the way Jackie and V’s friendship starts in the Streetkid playthrough and started that.

The only real complaint I have isn’t really about Cyberpunk 2077. I’ve never been a fan of the way the Joy-Cons feel when playing shooters. Something about the placement of the right analog stick and, of course, the lack of actual triggers, just makes them feel off. It’s no exception here. I’m still playing with the sensitivity because I know there’s a sweet spot that will allow for some comfort. I just haven’t found it yet.

The motion controls, though? They’re pretty damn good. Did I spend a portion of time standing up in my gaming area and waving my arms around? You bet. The reload motion and melee combat motions don’t really require a whole lot of movement. But you gotta go all-out. I’d like to see how they hold up over extended playtime, but my experience with it so far has been amazing.

The ball is in everyone else’s court

I told everyone in the group chat that Cyberpunk 2077 feels like the Switch 2’s “No Excuses” game. Yes, we can talk about the lack of a killer app at launch all day long. But given the console’s status as an upgrade over the original, what it really needed was a game that let everyone know exactly what was possible. This is that game.

At this point, I don’t want anyone telling me what this system can’t do. I’ve seen it. I’ve played it. And Cyberpunk 2077 remains one of the best games of the last 10 years. From its main story with Keanu Reeves’ incredible performance, to its fleshed-out side stories, to Idris Elba’s performance in “Phantom Liberty.” Every piece of this game is special. And now, I can take it with me wherever I go.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on Switch 2. A code was provided by the publisher for review.