It’s Time to Admit the Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Is Underwhelming – It’s PS4 All Over Again

By all measures, the Switch 2 launch has been a massive success for Nintendo. In fact, it’s likely to be one of the biggest releases in the company’s history. However, a lack of new games and a killer app made the Switch 2 launch a little less exciting than it should have been.

Switch 2 Launch Reminds Me of PS4

Screenshot: Nintendo, PlayStation

When PlayStation 4 hit stores in 2013, the new console really only launched with two AAA “PS4” games: Knack and Killzone: Shadow Fall. Now, I know we all love to meme on Knack, but can we admit it was a pretty average game? So, for the first five months, most of my friends were basically using their groundbreaking new Sony tech just to play Resogun. The system was also largely used to play older PS3 titles or cross-gen games. This starting to sound familiar?

Videos by VICE

However, with the release of the Switch 2, we only got a single new title with Mario Kart World. And while it’s a fantastic game, it’s not enough to carry an entire launch on its own. So, most of the games available on the new portable are Nintendo Switch 1 titles or ports of older releases. As someone lucky enough to get a Switch 2, I’ve pretty much been using my console to replay Cyberpunk 2077 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Both of those titles are masterpieces, don’t get me wrong. And yeah, they run incredibly in Switch 2 portable mode. But they are still older games I’ve already played numerous times. To be clear, I think the new handheld is a brilliant device. As a piece of tech, I love everything about it. But after a few days with the portable, I’ve come to the realization that its launch was a little underwhelming, like the PS4.

‘Mario Kart World’ Isn’t the Killer Nintendo switch 2 App We Expected

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Before you shout at your screen, hear me out. I love Mario Kart World. Genuinely, I really enjoyed it. However, I don’t think the game’s “free roam” feature is as neat as we expected it to be. While it’s cool to get lost in the beautiful world Nintendo created, there are large sections of the map that have no collectibles or things to do. Which wouldn’t be a problem if the game allowed you to hang out with friends.

Oh, did I mention that Mario Kart World does NOT support co-op in Free Roam mode? I’m not just talking about local split-screen, either. You literally can’t join an online lobby and just go explore the full open-world map with friends. I think this was a massive mistake. So, essentially, we only have the Grand Prix, Battle Mode, and online. And again, these are all incredibly fun. However, I was able to beat all the game’s tracks in just a few hours and unlock most of Mario Kart World‘s characters.

And while I think Mario Kart World has some of the series’ best new original tracks in years, I feel like it maybe needed more classic ones. All this to say, it’s a great little game. But I don’t think it’s the killer app some Nintendo fans thought it was going to be. At least for me, I don’t think it’s enough to keep me busy for the next couple of months. The second day I had with my Switch 2, I immediately went back to playing Switch 1 games on the new console.

Nintendo Should Have Released ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’

Screenshot: Nintendo

I’ll preface this by saying I’m by no means a marketing expert. Maybe there is a reason for Donkey Kong Bananza‘s release a month after the Switch 2 launch. However, I believe the 3D platformer should have been launched alongside Mario Kart World. Just think about it: Mario Kart World would have filled your multiplayer needs, while Donkey Kong Bananza would have been the Switch 2’s much-needed single-player experience.

And if Nintendo delayed Bananza to spread out their Switch 2 library going into the fall, I don’t think a single month would have made that much of a difference. Whereas it would have made a massive difference had the Switch 2 launched with the new Donkey Kong title. I would have understood the release schedule more if Bananza was set for September. Or if its release window was the result of the game needing more development time.

But instead, it’s set to hit stores just a month after the new console’s launch. It just feels like a bit of a missed opportunity. And based on the April Nintendo Direct, I thought Donkey Kong Bananza was one of the better titles shown off for the new console. I just feel like the one-two punch of DKB and Mario Kart World would have been incredible.

I Love Nintendo’s new console

Screenshot: Nintendo

After all my criticisms, you might be thinking that I don’t like the Nintendo Switch 2. But that’s actually the opposite. As a piece of hardware, it might end up becoming my favorite console of all time. Which isn’t that much of a shocker because I also loved the Switch 1 and played it daily for years. My issue is mostly to do with the launch feeling a bit underwhelming.

If you are someone who missed out on Nintendo Switch 1, or older games like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, then this is likely one of the best console launches you will ever experience. Both games run mind-blowingly well on Switch 2. And as a massive Pokemon fan, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally been fixed with the new Switch 2 upgrade. It’s also free!

In that sense, Switch 2 does have a lot of games you can play right now. But if you are someone who keeps up to date on your gaming, the vast majority of those titles are ones you’ve likely beaten already. Despite all this, I’m still extremely hopeful for the future of Switch 2. Whether it’s Pokemon Legends Z-A this fall or Metroid Prime 4, the new handheld is shaping up to be one of the best consoles ever.