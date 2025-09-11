CD Projekt Red Releases Emergency Cyberpunk 2077 Patch to Fix Major Bug

CD Projekt Red has released the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.31. The new patch fixes a major bug that was plaguing one of the game’s best vehicle features added in the CP2077 Update 2.3 expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.31 Fixes AutoDrive Feature

When the massive Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 expansion was released back in August, AutoDrive was one of the game’s best features. Players could now set a destination on their map and sit back while their car drove them to it automatically. The mechanic had a lot of issues, though. From car crashes to failing to stay on the road, the ambitious feature had many bugs.

CD Projekt Red finally addressed the issue with the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.31 update, which went live this morning. “This update includes an AutoDrive upgrade and Photo Mode adjustments.”

The emergency update specifically fixed an issue where vehicles in AutoDrive would just sit for minutes on end at red traffic lights. The second issue it addressed was blocked roads. Specifically, your car will now be able to tell when another vehicle is blocking the road, and will simply go around it.

It’s unclear whether the patch also fixes the feature’s glitches with route patterns. There are instances where AutoDrive will start freaking out because it loses its predetermined paths. For example, you can be driving down the highway when suddenly your car swerves off into a wall because it doesn’t know where to go. However, the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.31 seems like a general fix for two of the mechanic’s biggest issues.

AutoDrive wasn’t the only issue fixed in the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.31 release. In fact, CD Projekt Red actually added quite a bit of quality-of-life changes in the surprise update. A big one is a fix for the Motorbreath mission, which had a game-breaking bug that prevented you from completing the quest.

CD Projekt Red also revealed that the update has “various stability and performance optimizations” as well. Although again, they don’t really go into detail about what they are. But considering some players reported having worse performance after the CP2077 Update 2.3 went live, this is a welcome change!

Here is a full list of the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.31 patch notes:

Vehicles

Updated AutoDrive. When driving to a selected point, the vehicle now drives smoothly, overtakes blocking vehicles, and no longer stops at traffic lights. Free Roam mode has also been upgraded to follow traffic rules and navigate the city more reliably.

Fixed an issue where Johnny always spawned in the passenger seat when using the Delamain Cab service.

Fixed an issue where applying CrystalCoat to the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru caused its wheels to flash in different colors.

Photo Mode

Most of the new poses introduced in Update 2.3 now work with any gender.

Disabled NPC collision, which will make it easier to position NPCs on top of other objects with collision (e.g. on car hoods).

Fixed an issue where some of the poses didn't work for Royce.

Quests & Open World

Freedom – Fixed the journal entry that appears when the player chooses not to steal the Rayfield Caliburn “Mordred.”

Motorbreath – Fixed an issue where, after V fails to pursue and stop Semimaru and receives a text from River saying he’ll contact V soon, the follow-up message never arrives.

Motorbreath – Fixed an issue where the Yaiba Semimaru could flip over during the chase, preventing the player from entering it.

Motorbreath – It’s no longer possible to trigger the quest if River died during The Hunt.

Motorbreath – Players can now acquire the Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru through

AUTOFIXER even if they failed The Hunt, which normally unlocks the side quest where the vehicle is obtained.

Nitro (Youth Energy) – Fixed a game crash that could occur in certain circumstances after leaving the Yaiba showroom event.

Nitro (Youth Energy) – Fixed an issue where the proxy interface UI in the Yaiba showroom is cut off when the “Larger HUD Elements” setting is enabled.

Miscellaneous

Fixed several localization and lipsync issues in various languages.

Added a toggle to disable vignette. It can be found in Settings > Graphics > Basic.

Fixed an issue on PC and Mac where Ray-Traced Reflections might not display correctly when enabled under certain conditions.

Fixed several issues with displaying text messages from Delamain.

Various fixes for fluff vendors.

PC-specific

Fixed an issue where NVIDIA Reflex could be disabled while DLSS Frame Generation was enabled, causing the screen to turn pink.

Fixed an issue where Path Tracing didn’t activate properly in certain scenarios.

Both console and PC players can now get the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.31 update right now. Simply restart your game on the platform you are on, and you should automatically get a prompt to update it. If you are on PS5 or Xbox Series X, the auto-update might have already been applied. If you need to check, the latest version of the game is Cyberpunk 2077 2.31.