Fortnite v40.10 Update Leaks New Skins – Cyberpunk 2077, Toy Story & More

The Fortnite v40.10 update is now live, and it has also added many new skins to the battle royale. From Cyberpunk 2077 to Pixar’s Toy Story, here is every new Fortnite skin that has been leaked in the latest Chapter 7 Season 2 April Fools patch.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Many new cosmetic items have been leaked following the release of the Fortnite April Fools update. Dataminers sifting through the v40.10 patch have uncovered 11 new Fortnite skins that will be added to the battle royale in the following weeks.

Videos by VICE

Some of the more notable cosmetics include a Lexa skin, as well as a new Cyberpunk 2077 Fortnite collab. And yes, the Tung Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite skin and will be released in the game very soon. Below, we will break down every new skin added in the April update.

For your convenience, here are all the new Fortnite skins leaked in the latest April 1 update:

Luminesca (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Oathbound Lexa (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Oathbound Orin (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Adam Smasher (Cyberpunk 2077 Wave 2)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Pyreheart (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Champion Kor (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Gnarly Charlie (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Synthesis (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Luxe Patroller (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Tung Tung Tung Sahur (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Ballerina Cappuccina (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

More Fortnite Skins Leaked – Toy Story Collab and Unreleased Cosmetics

Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD

According to dataminer ShiinaBR, there are 11 additional cosmetic items that were added in the April Fortnite v40.10 update. However, the files have not been decrypted yet. This includes a Toy Story Fortnite collab releasing in the game soon. The Disney crossover will reportedly feature Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Zurg skins.

Here is a full list of the remaining Fortnite skins and cosmetics added in the April 1 update:

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero (Vehicle)

(Vehicle) New ICON Emote

New Original Fortnite Skin

Unknown Showdown Cup Collab

More assets for Showdown Collab

Buzz Lightyear, Zurg, Woody (Toy Story Fortnite Skins)

(Toy Story Fortnite Skins) Pizza Planet Delivery Truck (Toy Story Vehicle)

(Toy Story Vehicle) Toy Story Alien Sidekick, Kicks

New ICON Emote

Happy Apple Skin

New ICON Emote

Overwatch Fortnite Collab May Be Delayed

Screenshot: Epic Games, Blizzard Entertainment

Finally, there is also the Overwatch Fortnite collab, which was leaked back in February. However, the Blizzard crossover might be indefinitely delayed, as there were no files included in this latest v40.10 update. According to leaks, we were going to get Tracer, D.Va and Mercy skins.

Only time will tell if Overwatch eventually makes its way to the battle royale. However its speculated that the skins were pushed back after Epic Games sued a former producer for leaking it among many other collaborations.