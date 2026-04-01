Fortnite v40.10 Update Leaks New Skins – Cyberpunk 2077, Toy Story & More

The Fortnite v40.10 update is now live, and it has also added many new skins to the battle royale. From Cyberpunk 2077 to Pixar’s Toy Story, here is every new Fortnite skin that has been leaked in the latest Chapter 7 Season 2 April Fools patch.
Fortnite April 2026 Update Leaks 11 New Skins
Many new cosmetic items have been leaked following the release of the Fortnite April Fools update. Dataminers sifting through the v40.10 patch have uncovered 11 new Fortnite skins that will be added to the battle royale in the following weeks.
Videos by VICE
Some of the more notable cosmetics include a Lexa skin, as well as a new Cyberpunk 2077 Fortnite collab. And yes, the Tung Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite skin is actually real and will be released in the game very soon. Below, we will break down every new skin added in the April update.
All Fortnite v40.10 Skins Leaked So Far (April 1 Update)
For your convenience, here are all the new Fortnite skins leaked in the latest April 1 update:
Luminesca (Skin)
Oathbound Lexa (Skin)
Oathbound Orin (Skin)
Adam Smasher (Cyberpunk 2077 Wave 2)
Pyreheart (Skin)
Champion Kor (Skin)
Gnarly Charlie (Skin)
Synthesis (Skin)
Luxe Patroller (Skin)
Tung Tung Tung Sahur (Skin)
Ballerina Cappuccina (Skin)
More Fortnite Skins Leaked – Toy Story Collab and Unreleased Cosmetics
According to dataminer ShiinaBR, there are 11 additional cosmetic items that were added in the April Fortnite v40.10 update. However, the files have not been decrypted yet. This includes a Toy Story Fortnite collab releasing in the game soon. The Disney crossover will reportedly feature Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Zurg skins.
Here is a full list of the remaining Fortnite skins and cosmetics added in the April 1 update:
- Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero (Vehicle)
- New ICON Emote
- New Original Fortnite Skin
- Unknown Showdown Cup Collab
- More assets for Showdown Collab
- Buzz Lightyear, Zurg, Woody (Toy Story Fortnite Skins)
- Pizza Planet Delivery Truck (Toy Story Vehicle)
- Toy Story Alien Sidekick, Kicks
- New ICON Emote
- Happy Apple Skin
- New ICON Emote
Overwatch Fortnite Collab May Be Delayed
Finally, there is also the Overwatch Fortnite collab, which was leaked back in February. However, the Blizzard crossover might be indefinitely delayed, as there were no files included in this latest v40.10 update. According to leaks, we were going to get Tracer, D.Va and Mercy skins.
Only time will tell if Overwatch eventually makes its way to the battle royale. However its speculated that the skins were pushed back after Epic Games sued a former producer for leaking it among many other collaborations.