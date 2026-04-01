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Fortnite v40.10 Update Leaks New Skins – Cyberpunk 2077, Toy Story & More

Fortnite v40.10 update leaks 11 new skins, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Toy Story collabs – here’s every cosmetic revealed so far.

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The Fortnite v40.10 update is now live, and it has also added many new skins to the battle royale. From Cyberpunk 2077 to Pixar’s Toy Story, here is every new Fortnite skin that has been leaked in the latest Chapter 7 Season 2 April Fools patch.

Fortnite April 2026 Update Leaks 11 New Skins

April 2026 Fortnite Skins
Screenshot: Epic Games

Many new cosmetic items have been leaked following the release of the Fortnite April Fools update. Dataminers sifting through the v40.10 patch have uncovered 11 new Fortnite skins that will be added to the battle royale in the following weeks.

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Some of the more notable cosmetics include a Lexa skin, as well as a new Cyberpunk 2077 Fortnite collab. And yes, the Tung Tung Tung Sahur Fortnite skin is actually real and will be released in the game very soon. Below, we will break down every new skin added in the April update.

All Fortnite v40.10 Skins Leaked So Far (April 1 Update)

For your convenience, here are all the new Fortnite skins leaked in the latest April 1 update:

Luminesca (Skin)

Luminesca Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Oathbound Lexa (Skin)

Oathbound Lexa Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Oathbound Orin (Skin)

Oathbound Orin Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Adam Smasher (Cyberpunk 2077 Wave 2)

Adam Smasher Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Pyreheart (Skin)

Pyreheart Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Champion Kor (Skin)

Champion Kor Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Gnarly Charlie (Skin)

Gnarly Charlie Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Synthesis (Skin)

Synthesis Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Luxe Patroller (Skin)

Luxe Patroller Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Tung Tung Tung Sahur (Skin)

Fortnite Tung Tung Tung Sahur Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Ballerina Cappuccina (Skin)

Fortnite Ballerina Cappuccina Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

More Fortnite Skins Leaked – Toy Story Collab and Unreleased Cosmetics

All New Fortnite Skins April 2026
Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD

According to dataminer ShiinaBR, there are 11 additional cosmetic items that were added in the April Fortnite v40.10 update. However, the files have not been decrypted yet. This includes a Toy Story Fortnite collab releasing in the game soon. The Disney crossover will reportedly feature Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Zurg skins.

Here is a full list of the remaining Fortnite skins and cosmetics added in the April 1 update:

  • Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero (Vehicle)
  • New ICON Emote
  • New Original Fortnite Skin
  • Unknown Showdown Cup Collab
  • More assets for Showdown Collab
  • Buzz Lightyear, Zurg, Woody (Toy Story Fortnite Skins)
  • Pizza Planet Delivery Truck (Toy Story Vehicle)
  • Toy Story Alien Sidekick, Kicks
  • New ICON Emote
  • Happy Apple Skin
  • New ICON Emote

Overwatch Fortnite Collab May Be Delayed

Overwatch Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games, Blizzard Entertainment

Finally, there is also the Overwatch Fortnite collab, which was leaked back in February. However, the Blizzard crossover might be indefinitely delayed, as there were no files included in this latest v40.10 update. According to leaks, we were going to get Tracer, D.Va and Mercy skins.

Only time will tell if Overwatch eventually makes its way to the battle royale. However its speculated that the skins were pushed back after Epic Games sued a former producer for leaking it among many other collaborations.

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