Fortnite’s Biggest Leaker Was Secretly an Epic Games Producer – Now He’s Being Sued

Epic Games is suing a major Fortnite leaker after revealing they were an Associate Producer with the company. According to a lawsuit filed by the battle royale publisher, the former employee was leaking Fortnite collabs and skins early on social media.

Epic Games Is Suing a Fortnite Leaker Who Was Actually an Employee

The shocking revelation came after the popular leaks account AdiraFNInfo suddenly disappeared online in February. However, it has now been revealed that the person behind the account allegedly worked inside Epic Games while leaking confidential information about upcoming Fortnite crossovers and content updates.

According to filings in the Eastern District of North Carolina courts, the defendant, identified as Hayden Cohen, worked at Epic as an Associate Producer. In the lawsuit, it’s claimed that the ex-contracted employee allegedly leaked confidential Fortnite collab details on social media under aliases such as AdiraFNInfo.

In the lawsuit Epic Games further explained the damages the Adira account had caused:

“Defendant’s willful and malicious misappropriation and public disclosure of Epic’s trade secrets has damaged Epic’s relationships with its partners, jeopardized future collaborations. Defendant’s actions have also harmed Epic’s partners, who were forced to reallocate resources to urgently address the leaks with Epic and otherwise attend to the disruption caused to their other relationships affected by the leaks.”

Major Fortnite Leak Account Was Secretly Run by an Epic Games Producer

Back on February 23, the AdiraFNInfo profile silently deactivated all of their social media accounts. At the time, players speculated or joked that they had been “caught” by Epic. However, no one at the time could have predicted that the major Fortnite leaks account actually worked for Epic Games themselves.

In a separate statement on X, Epic Games explained why they filed the lawsuit: “Today we took legal action against a former contractor who repeatedly leaked confidential partner IP and trade secrets that they received while working with Epic. We absolutely do not allow this and will continue to take action when Epic team members share confidential info.”

Who is Adira Fortnite?

If you are a fan of the battle royale, then you know that Fortnite leaks are a big part of the game’s culture and community. However, most of these “leaks” come from trusted dataminers such as HypeX or ShiinaBR. In these instances, the content is usually files that Epic have already put in the game or updated on their servers. So they aren’t technically leaks.

However, starting in 2025, a popular Fortnite leaks account called AdiraFNInfo started actually leaking some major collaborations far in advance. In fact, it was Adira who leaked the Office Fortnite crossover a month before it was even officially announced.

Here is a list of some of the notable leaks they were behind:

Ed, Edd N’ Eddy



The Office



Game of Thrones



Kingdom Hearts (Rumored, but the last major thing they leaked)



Chainsaw Man



KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2



While AdiraFNInfo was seemingly leaking Fortnite collabs extremely early, no one suspected that they were an actual Epic Games employee. Although interestingly, the Adira Fortnite account got some leaks wrong. For example, they claimed a Chainsaw Man Fortnite crossover would be coming in Chapter 7 Season 2.

According to LinkedIn, Adira was reportedly hired at Epic Games back in September 2025. They had reportedly worked at AMC previously, before being contracted as an Epic Associate Producer. For full details on the case, you can check out the Epic Games lawsuit against Adira here.