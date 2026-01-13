Is Chainsaw Man Coming to Fortnite? Leaked Collab Explained

Although a Chainsaw Man Fortnite collaboration was initially leaked by dataminers, the crossover still hasn’t been announced. Here is the latest information about the collaborations release date, and why some believe Fortnite x Chainsaw Man might have even been cancelled.

When Is Chainsaw Man Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

In early January, a Chainsaw Man Fortnite collaboration was leaked online by dataminers. Initially, it was believed that the crossover would be launching soon. However, we only saw the release of the Chainsaw Man theme “Iris Out” as a Jam Track in the battle royale instead. So what happened? Is the anticipated anime collaboration cancelled? Are we only getting a musical track?

According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Chainsaw Man x Fortnite crossover was actually leaked really early in its development. “Chainsaw Man was leaked incredibly early. Likely under the impression that it was dropping soon. (This is hearsay, but I believe people knew about the Jam Track ahead of the announcement, and that’s why the leak happened).”

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

ShiinaBR also confirmed that multiple sources have told them that skins from the anime are in development. Although he also aid the cosmetics would not be releasing anytime soon. “As far as I know, there are MULTIPLE skins in development, but the project is not as advanced as people assumed. It may take a while before this stuff sees the light of day.”

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, there is no Chainsaw Man Fortnite collaboration release date. From the sounds of it, the crossover is pretty far away from launching. We not only don’t have a date, but we don’t even have a release window for it. As mentioned above, the crossover is reportedly early in its development stage.

The current running theory is that leakers accidentally jumped the gun when seeing the Iris Out Jam Track in the game’s files. As a result, they assumed the full collaboration was dropping this month when it was not. Assuming the collab is real and is in development, we could be waiting a while before it comes out.

Is Fortnite x Chainsaw man Cancelled?

Screenshot: Crunchyroll

Where things get interesting is that Fortnite insider AdiraFNInfo actually says the crossover is not even currently planned. “Chainsaw Man x Fortnite is a jam track, and THAT’S ALL… for now. Future full collab is possible but NOT currently planned.”

While Adira doesn’t say the collaboration is outright cancelled, it doesn’t sound like it’s confirmed to even be in the works. But this could also line up with reports that the crossover being “really early” in development.

Screenshot: X @AdiraFNInfo



Either way, this appears to be an instance where talks about skins got leaked too early. Unfortunately this means fans of the anime are going to have to sit tight and wait a bit longer. The collaboration is far off, and is not even guaranteed to happen at this point.