Overwatch Fortnite Skins Leaked: Tracer and D.Va Rumored for Chapter 7 Season 2

Several Overwatch Fortnite skins have reportedly been leaked early by dataminers. According to insiders, two of the Blizzard game’s most popular characters will be getting cosmetic items in the Epic Games battle royale. Here is when the Overwatch Fortnite collab release date is also rumored to drop.

Overwatch Fortnite Skins Will Include Tracer and D.Va According to Leak

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, Epic Games

An Overwatch Fortnite collab was leaked back in January. At the time, though, we didn’t know which characters from the game would be included in the crossover or when it would be released. However, a new leak might have just revealed some pretty major details about the upcoming Overwatch Fortnite skins.

According to dataminers ShiinaBR and Blortzen, the Overwatch Fortnite skins will include Tracer and D.Va. The two leakers revealed the cosmetic items in a series of posts on X. “TRACER WILL BE PART OF THE OVERWATCH COLLAB,” ShiinaBR wrote. Blortzen then made a follow-up tweet: “DVA IS ALSO COMING TO FORTNITE ON SEASON 2. Can confirm too.”

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR, @Blortzen

Interestingly, multiple leakers have previously confirmed that the Overwatch Fortnite collab would have a total of four skins. So with Tracer and D.Va now being a lock, that means we have two more Overwatch characters that we don’t know about. Personally, I’m hoping we get a Mercy Fortnite skin. But then again, I might be biased as someone who only plays Healer.

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment, Epic Games

While this latest leak didn’t give a specific release date, we might be able to infer it based on a second post made by Blortzen. According to the dataminer, one of the Overwatch Fortnite skins will be included in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 battle pass. “RUMOR: AN OVERWATCH CHARACTER IS A PART OF THE SEASON 2 BATTLE PASS.” If true, we then have a pretty good idea of when these skins might be added to the game.

According to rumors, the Overwatch Fortnite collab release date could be when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 launches on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Yep, if the skins are supposedly tied to CH7S2’s battle pass, then that means some of them will be available when the new chapter releases. However, it is possible that some of the Overwatch skins sold in the Fortnite Item Shop will be added at a later date.

Screenshot: X @Blortzen

It goes without saying to take this latest rumor with a grain of salt. ShiinaBR is, without a doubt, one of the most credible Fortnite leakers in the industry. In fact, the vast majority of Fortnite dataminers post accurate leaks. However, plans can change. Take, for example, the recent KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 collab.

It was originally rumored to have a Golden Emote, Jam Tracks, and a Derpy Sidekick. However, that ended up not coming to fruition in the final release. All this is to say that until Epic Games officially announces this on their blog, it’s speculation. However, it’s likely that we will be getting a Tracer and D.Va Fortnite skin in March based on these latest leaks. And I for one, am beyond excited!