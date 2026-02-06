Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Delayed – New Release Date Confirmed by Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 has been delayed. According to to the announcement, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 is now being extended by a few weeks. Here is the new C7S2 release date.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 has been Delayed by 2 weeks

Screenshot: X @archer_fortnite

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 delay was initially leaked after the v39.40 Update went live on February 5, 2026. The new launch date was discovered after dataminers found a change to the Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass Gift Token end date. In the backend, the tag was specifically changed from March 4, 2026, to March 18, 2026.

However, Epic Games has just officially confirmed the Chapter 7 Season 2 delay on social media. The FortniteStatus account made a post on X revealing the new CH7S2 release date. “We’re taking one more Fortnite for next season – CH7S2 drops March 19

opens the loot vault & starts cooking.”

Screenshot: X @FortniteStatus

Doing the rough math, that means that Chapter 7 Season 1 has been extended by 2 weeks (14 days). It’s not clear what led to the delay, however it appears that Epic Games are using the extra time to polish the eventual launch of CH7S2.

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to Epic Games, the new Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 release date is Thursday, March 19, 2026. Like previous updates, it will likely go live at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET after a three-hour server maintenance downtime. Although this can vary from patch to patch.

Based on the newly announced release date, here is a table that shows when Chapter 7 Season 2 launches in each region.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Start Times (Per Region)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 AM March 19 North America (ET) 7:00 AM March 19 United Kingdom (GMT) 11:00 AM March 19 Europe (CET) 12:00 PM March 19 Japan (JST) 8:00 PM March 19 Brazil (BRT) 8:00 AM March 19 Australia (AEDT)* 10:00 PM March 19

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Is Now One of the Longest Seasons Ever

Screenshot: Epic Games

Interestingly, the delay now makes Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 one of the longest seasons in the game. It’s actually the longest in the past five years, specifically. After it ends, it will have lasted a total of 108 days. Which yeah, that is pretty lengthy!

According to dataminers, it’s also unclear if we’ll be getting an extra update now that it’s launch has been pushed up by two weeks. The next Fortnite Update drops on February 19. However with Chapter 7 Season 2 now starting on March 19, we could go an entire month without any new patches. Only time will tell if Epic Games will be shifting their smaller updates to accommodate the new season delay.