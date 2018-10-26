Woman Says Twitter Did Nothing After Suspected Mail Bomber Threatened Her

Earlier this month, Cesar Sayoc—the suspect accused of mailing at least five bombs to prominent politicians and liberal figures earlier this week—threatened political commentator Rochelle Ritchie on Twitter after she appeared on a Fox News segment.

“So you like make threats.We Unconquered Seminole Tribe will answer your threats.We have nice silent Air boat ride for u here on our land Everglades Swamp .We will see you 4 sure.Hug your loved ones real close every time you leave your home [sic],” he tweeted to Ritchie on October 11.

Videos by VICE

Ritchie, a former press secretary for the US House of Representatives, reported Sayoc’s tweet on the same day. However—despite the “Twitter Rule” listed on their website that states, “You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people”—Twitter responded to Ritchie saying that they found no violation in her report. “We have reviewed your report carefully and found that there was no violation of the Twitter Rules against abusive behavior,” they said.

https://twitter.com/RochelleRitchie/status/1055867631461416962

Earlier today, after the bomb suspect was named, Ritchie made the connection and tweeted to the company: “Hey @Twitter remember when I reported the guy who was making threats towards me after my appearance on @FoxNews and you guys sent back a bs response about how you didn’t find it that serious. Well guess what it’s the guy who has been sending #bombs to high profile politicians!!!!”

A Twitter spokesperson told Elle that an investigation looking into the incident is ongoing and that they have no further comment. It is unclear if they have reached out to Ritchie privately.