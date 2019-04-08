How Journalist Charlet Duboc’s Privilege Got Her Ahead, But Also Held Her Back

Listen and Subscribe to the Anxiety Hour on Apple , Spotify or whenever you get your podcasts.

On paper, VICE correspondent and documentary producer Charlet Duboc has it pretty sweet. She’s smart, successful, beautiful, and travels the world for an interesting job that sees her covering international affairs.

Videos by VICE

But as a generation of young people who came of age in the new(ish) world of digital media understand—when success comes quickly it can be hard to trust.

For Charlet, a charmed career has been a pillar of her identity and a point of pride. But it’s also been marred by deep feelings of imposter syndrome. Being plucked from junior editorial obscurity to tackle big, exciting stories didn’t foster a sense of self-worth, but rather forced her to interrogate her role in parts of the media that disturbed her. Namely, she felt that her easy career progression—which likely had a lot to do with her looks and easy charm—meant she was “part of the problem.”

In this episode of The Anxiety Hour, Charlet explains what it means to not be sure you deserve what you have.

Listen and Subscribe to the Anxiety Hour on Apple , Spotify or whenever you get your podcasts.