Charred Carrots with Herb Ricotta and Pickled Shallot Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 ½ hours
Ingredients
for the pickled shallot:
1 cup|237 ml champagne vinegar
1 ½ tablespoons honey
½ teaspoon cracked coriander seeds
1 small red onion or shallot, thinly sliced
for the herb blend:
½ cup shelled pistachios
½ cup picked basil
¼ cup carrot tops, cleaned
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon chives
2 ½ tablespoons olive oil
kosher salt, to taste
for the vinaigrette:
¼ cup|60 ml pickling liquid from pickled shallot
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
1 small shallot, minced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
for the carrots:
1 pound|454 grams purple carrots, trimmed
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
kosher salt, to taste
1 tablespoon flowering thyme
15 coriander seeds, crushed
to serve:
1 cup Italian sheep’s milk ricotta
2 tablespoons roughly chopped dill
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 lemon, zested
Directions
- Pickle the shallot: Bring the vinegar, coriander seeds, and honey to a boil in a small saucepan with ½ cup|120 ml water. Add the shallots and remove from heat.
- Make the herb blend: Toast the pistachios in a small pan over medium-low until ultra toasted and super nutty, about 15 to 20 minutes. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil and add the basil and carrot tops. Cook for 30 seconds, then drain and transfer to an ice bath. Squeeze out any excess water, then transfer the herbs to a small food processor with half of the pistachios, the oil, chives, and lemon juice and purée until smooth. Season with salt. Roughly chop the remaining pistachios and set aside.
- Make the vinaigrette: Whisk together the ingredients and season with salt and pepper.
- Grill the carrots: Light a grill. Toss the carrots with the oil, thyme, coriander seeds, and salt. Grill the carrots, turning as needed, until burnt, 20 minutes. Don’t be scared, these will be burnt to fuck, but then we’ll peel them, and they’ll be nice and sweet. Carefully peel with knife edge or fingers until some, but not all, of the char flakes off; slice into 1-2 inch pieces.
- Plate with ricotta on bottom of a serving platter, then a solid layer of the herb blend. Toss the carrots with the vinaigrette and arrange on top of the herb blend. Garnish with the remaining crushed pistachios, the fennel flowers, borage, chopped dill, chive blossom, basil, and pickled onions.
