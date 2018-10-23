Charred Carrots with Herb Ricotta and Pickled Shallot Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the pickled shallot:

1 cup|237 ml champagne vinegar

1 ½ tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon cracked coriander seeds

1 small red onion or shallot, thinly sliced

Videos by VICE

for the herb blend:

½ cup shelled pistachios

½ cup picked basil

¼ cup carrot tops, cleaned

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon chives

2 ½ tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

for the vinaigrette:

¼ cup|60 ml pickling liquid from pickled shallot

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 small shallot, minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the carrots:

1 pound|454 grams purple carrots, trimmed

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

1 tablespoon flowering thyme

15 coriander seeds, crushed

to serve:

1 cup Italian sheep’s milk ricotta

2 tablespoons roughly chopped dill

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 lemon, zested

Directions