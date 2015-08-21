Check Out an Exclusive Mix and Interview From Disclosure in Ibiza’s Legendary Pikes Hotel

Disclosure are gearing up for the release of their second album, Caracal, in style. Recently, they took a break from mastering and finalizing the new record, in order to visit the gorgeous surroundings of the world famous Pikes Hotel in Ibiza. If you don’t already know Pikes, it’s a White Isle icon. DJ Harvey’s just finishing a residency there, Freddie Mercury used to be regular and, of course, it’s the home of the “Club Tropicana” video.

But, as the below video and slamming mix they’ve sent us will attest to, for one scorching afternoon the hotel belonged only to the Howard brothers. The Disclosure boys graciously took some time out to speak about their upcoming album, house, garage, collaborations, and favorite animals. You can watch the conversation below.

Following this little chat, the boys also unleashed a B2B set with their friend, label-mate, and fellow-floor-filler Eats Everything, heading up a lineup featuring Annie Mac, and Redlight. What the brothers unleashed with the Bristol selector was a bubbling, bouncing exercise, packed with house, disco, and funk-infused cuts. It’s a mix that practically tastes of poolside cocktails. You can listen to it all below.