Check Out DJ Haus’ Definitive Take on Voodoo House

House’s hardest working dude doesn’t ever seem to sleep. Not content with seemingly putting out a record a day on his Hot Haus and Unknown to the Unknown imprints, the man known to most of us as DJ Haus has just dropped an EP on Rinse — the absolutely thumping Make it Hot — reissued the classic Bootleg Bart t-shirt, smashed the Boiler Room with some of the UTTU crew down in Peckham and somehow found time to put together this storming mix for Australian oddball clothing company P.A.M.

Previous selectors in the series include Rub N Tug’s Thomas Bullock, L.I.E.S’ Swedish house banger Samo DJ and Eye from legendary Japanese noisenik’s Boredoms. Haus’ installment, he tells us, “features new music coming up form the label including: Legowelt, OUSHE, Photonz, Palms Trax, DJ Ford Foster, Rushmore and a ton of weird vinyl voodoo house.”

Get the pins out.

