Cheesy Arancini Recipe

Makes 12

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the risotto:

4 cups|1000 ml chicken stock

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup|215 grams arborio rice

2 small shallots, minced

½ cup|60 grams grated parmesan cheese

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

for the arancini:

¼ cup|70 grams ricotta cheese

4 ounces|115 grams grated mozzarella cheese

1 cup|145 grams all-purpose flour

3 large eggs, beaten

2 cups|150 grams panko breadcrumbs

canola oil, for frying

marinara sauce, to serve

Directions

Make the risotto: Place the stock in a medium saucepan over medium. Keep warm. Melt the butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium. Add the shallot and cook until soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring to coat, for 1 minute more. Add a ladle of stock and cook, stirring, until absorbed, then add another ladle of stock. Continue cooking the rice and adding the stock, little by little, until all of the stock has been used, about 20 minutes. Stir in the parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat and spread into an even layer on a sheet tray to cool completely. Make the arancini: In a small bowl, mix the mozzarella and ricotta. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Meanwhile, roll the risotto into 12 equal-sized balls. Working with one ball at a time, hold the rice in your hand and make an indent. Fill with 2 tablespoons of the cheese mixture. Encase the mixture completely in the rice. Place the arancini on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and pop them into the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, place the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs into 3 separate shallow bowls. Working with 1 arancini at a time, dredge in the flour, then roll completely in the eggs. Coat in the breadcrumbs and transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining arancini. Heat 2-inches of canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, fry the arancini until golden on the outside, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the arancini to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Serve with marinara sauce.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.