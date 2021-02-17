Cheesy Enchiladas Recipe

Serves 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the enchilada sauce:

10 Guajillo chiles, deseeded and deveined

3 chile Costeño, deseeded and deveined

7 chile de arbol, deseeded and deveined

10 garlic cloves

3 medium tomatoes, quartered

½ white onion, quartered

olive oil, for drizzling

kosher salt, to taste

for the enchiladas:

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for frying

18 corn tortillas

1 ½ pounds|690 grams shredded queso Chihuahua

½ white onion, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, peeled and sliced into thin rounds

¼ head green cabbage, thinly sliced

1 lime, plus wedges to serve

kosher salt, to taste

queso fresco, to serve

cilantro leaves, to serve

crema or sour cream, to serve

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the chiles and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the chiles rest in their cooking liquid for 10 minutes. Heat the oven to 350°F. Place the tomatoes, onion, and garlic on a sheet tray and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and roast until the vegetables are lightly golden, about 45 minutes. Cool slightly, then transfer to a blender. Add the chiles and 1 ½ cups|375 ml chile cooking liquid and blend on high until the sauce is smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer, discarding any solids. Season with salt and transfer to a shallow bowl. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, dip the tortillas in the enchilada sauce, coating completely. Cook the tortillas until lightly golden on both sides, 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons of the queso Chihuahua and 1 tablespoon of the onion on half. Fold the tortilla over the cheese and cook, flipping again, until slightly darker and the cheese has melted, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a platter and continue cooking the remaining tortillas. To serve, toss the carrot and cabbage with 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Squeeze in the juice from the lime and season with salt. Top the enchiladas with a bit of the remaining sauce and sprinkle with the queso fresco and cilantro leaves. Serve with the cabbage salad, lime wedges on the side, and crema.

